NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Early Match card predictions

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be the first NXT TakeOver event since NXT TakeOver: Portland.

On the latest episode of NXT, Triple H and Shawn Michaels announced that NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be taking place on June 7, 2020, inside of the WWE Performance Center where all of WWE's major shows are being conducted.

No matches have been confirmed for the show yet, but directions have been teased for superstars like Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

So, let's have a look at some early predictions for the entire matchcard.

#8 Interim Cruiserweight Championship final: El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Kushida

These eight superstars were in the tournament to crown the Interim Cruiserweight Champion.

As a result of current circumstances, Jordan Devlin has not been able to defend his Cruiserweight Championship due to him being stuck in the United Kingdom. As a result of that, NXT General Manager William Regal announced a tournament to determine an interim Cruiserweight Champion.

This tournament has been a round-robin style tournament in which there were two groups. The wrestler that won each group competed in the finals of the tournament. In Group A, there was NXT Superstar Kushida, the recently released Drake Maverick, former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese, and the debuting Jake Atlas.

In Group B, there was potential breakout star Isaiah Swerve Scott, the recently signed El Hijo Del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa and 205 Live original, Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Of these Superstars, the only wrestlers that still have the chance to win the tournament are Kushida, Drake Maverick, and Jack Atlas in Group A, and El Hijo Del Fantasma and Akira Tozawa in Group B.

In Group A, it will likely be Kushida that gets the win as he is long overdue a chance to hold a title in NXT. In Group B, it makes the most sense for El Hijo Del Fantasma to get the win since he is new to NXT, and Akira Tozawa has already had his chance to hold the Cruiserweight Title. Expect these two to bring the house down for the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.