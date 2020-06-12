NXT TakeOver: In Your House - Top 5 Matches

These matches clearly stood out from the rest at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Karrion Kross and Io Shirai stole the show with their impressive performances.

Io Shirai wins the NXT Women's Championship

The iconic WWE PPV that started 25 years ago is back but this time under the NXT brand as TakeOver: In Your House. The show brought back some old school vibes with Todd Pettengill hyping the top matches on the show to the classic In Your House set.

Instead of mainly focusing on the old, NXT did what's best as their top Superstars took centre stage as we got some terrific wrestling matches and a crowning of a new NXT Women's Champion in another memorable TakeOver special. So now let's take a look at the top matches and moments from NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

#1 Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women's Championship

This is the first Women’s TakeOver main event since Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect in 2015. This was excellent as Charlotte dominated early hitting a neck breaker to Ripley and followed with a Fallaway Slam to Shirai. Shirai fired back nailing Charlotte with a Tiger Feint Kick and followed with a double stomp. Shirai hit a basement dropkick but Charlotte kicked out. The Joshi Judas also hit Ripley with a palm strike for a double down spot.

Charlotte delivered a double spear to both Ripley and Shirai for a pair of near falls. Shirai would then deliver a flying head scissors to Charlotte and continued her offense by hitting Ripley with a beautiful Springboard Dropkick. Shirai delivered a running double knees to The Nightmare. The Joshi Judas' momentum was brought to halt when Charlotte connected with Natural Selection but Shirai kicked out at two. Charlotte placed Shirai in the Figure 8 but Ripley saved the match.

The biggest spot of the match came when Shirai climbed the set and delivered a beautiful flying crossbody onto Charlotte and Ripley. The action moved back into the ring as Ripley delivered a Super RipTide to Charlotte but Shirai broke the count. Shirai charged but Ripley countered by placing her into an inverted Texas Cloverleaf.

Charlotte would save her championship reign by attacking both women with a kendo stick. We thought The Queen was going to retain the title when she had The Nightmare locked inside the Figure 8. However, we were in for an incredible finish as Shirai hit a picture-perfect Moonsault on to Ripley thereby breaking the submission and pinning The Nightmare to secure the win.

This was a brilliant match with some amazing sequences leading to the finish as everyone worked hard. It deserved to close the night and undoubtedly, was the best match of the night.

Charlotte and Ripley are great wrestlers and former champions. It was a truly great moment for Shirai who has been pursuing the title for some time now. Finally, The Joshi Judas can call herself as the NXT Women's Champion.

