NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - 5 Betrayals that could happen at the show - Major faction breaks up; Grudge match ends unexpectedly

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will feature some of the biggest matches from the Black & Gold brand during WrestleMania week. The two-night event will ensure that every single championship of the brand is defended at the show.

This will be a major event for NXT, and the creative team will look to find ways to make headlines with the matches at hand. Several heels of the brand will likely look for help from their partners to pick up major victories.

Many faces will also rely on their friends to hopefully help them gain an advantage during the matches. However, the chances of betrayals during such major events are always high. Many current storylines feature superstars whose friendships may be jeopardized to leave a lasting impact.

Will Imperium implode just like many other factions have in the past year? Or will The Way finally lose its way when it matters the most at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver? It will be interesting to see where the creative decides to take certain superstars and rivalries.

Let’s take a look at five potential betrayals that could lead to major rivalries on NXT.

#5 Austin Theory leaves Johnny Gargano hanging at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano will put his North American Championship on the line against the winner of the Gauntlet Match from night one of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Gargano has held the title since NXT TakeOver: WarGames and has done well during his reign.

Gargano and Candice LeRae have also taken Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory under their wing to create a faction. Known as The Way, the faction has helped Gargano retain his title more often than not.

Leon Ruff, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and LA Knight will compete for a chance to face Gargano on night two of the event. NXT could allow Lumis to win the Gauntlet Match and get a North American Championship match against Gargano.

Fans could then possibly watch Theory appear in Gargano’s corner. Lumis has an interesting storyline going on with The Way and has even kidnapped Theory earlier.

During the match, Gargano could constantly shout instructions at Theory, hoping to get his attention and assistance. The youngster could get fed up with Gargano's behavior, leading to him walking out of the arena.

The betrayal could cost Gargano his North American Championship just before WrestleMania 37. With the way the current storyline involving Gargano, Theory and Lumis is going, fans can expect to see a betrayal in this match. The Way could suffer a major setback at TakeOver.

