NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - 5 finishes to Jordan Devlin vs Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver has some big championship matches scheduled for the event. WWE fans can’t wait for the two-night event that will feature some of the biggest superstars from NXT and NXT UK.

One of the championship matches scheduled for the second night of TakeOver will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin compete against Interim Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a Ladder Match.

The ladder stipulation will allow the brand to hang both titles high above the ring. Both superstars will try to make it to the top of the ladder to pull down the titles in order to become the sole NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The title unification match will likely be one of the best matches of the two-night event. Escobar has been a great heel champion on NXT, while Devlin has proven himself time and time again on NXT UK.

Devlin will look to ensure that his journey from the UK to the United States does not go to waste, while Escobar will rely on Legado del Fantasma for this contest.

Let’s take a look at the five ways the NXT Cruiserweight Championship match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver could come to an end.

#5 Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar pull down one title each at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Jordan Devlin has flown all the way from the UK to show Santos Escobar who the real NXT Cruiserweight Champion is. At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, the two men will put everything on the line to climb the ladder and pull down the titles.

WWE will likely hang both Devlin and Escobar’s titles high above the ring so that one superstar can pull them down to unify them. However, NXT could pull off a big swerve that could make the Cruiserweight Championship scene even more interesting.

NXT could end the match controversially by allowing both superstars to fight their way up the ladder and pull down one title each simultaneously. This would be an interesting finish where both superstars would remain NXT Cruiserweight Champions.

Devlin has been doing a great job as the Cruiserweight Champion in NXT UK, while Escobar has been a brilliant heel champion on the United States brand. Since NXT is running two brands across two different continents, it could be wise to let both men remain champions and defend their titles on their respective brands.

The finish will allow Devlin and Escobar to gain each other’s respect, and continue as NXT Cruiserweight Champions. Will the brand make the bold decision to continue with two Cruiserweight Champions?

