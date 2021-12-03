5 things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021 will be the final TakeOver event for the revamped brand this year. Several new superstars have come in the past couple of months. Their inclusion will help the creative team build better matches in the future.

The youngest NXT Superstar, Cora Jade, will team up with former champions Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray for the women’s WarGames match. They will take on the heel team of Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.

Duke Hudson and former NXT Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes will face each other in a Hair vs. Hair contest. Imperium will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly.

Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne will partner up for the first time to take on NXT 2.0’s newcomers Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo in the men’s WarGames contest.

NXT knows how to book some great matches, and fans will look forward to the creative team giving them the best action before the end of the year. Who will come out on top at the end of Sunday night? Will NXT 2.0 reign supreme over the veterans at WarGames?

This will be the first time Undisputed ERA will not be part of the event. Check out the five things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this year.

#5. Harland must lash out at Diamond Mine at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021

Joe Gacy will challenge Roderick Strong for his title at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will come out with Diamond Mine for his title defense.

Joe Gacy will likely have Harland by his side for the match. The former has been rather impressive as an in-ring performer and will have all the confidence walking into the contest.

Strong will rely on some help from The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile during the Cruiserweight Championship match at TakeOver: WarGames. Surprisingly, NXT has pulled him out of the rivalry with Jacket Time and Odyssey Jones for a new rivalry.

NXT must allow Harland to show up with Gacy and decimate The Creed Brothers at ringside. He must also attack Strong, costing Joe the match via disqualification.

The angle will further push Harland as an unstable individual while giving Strong a successful title defense without pinning Gacy. Since The Messiah of the Backbreaker is a true cruiserweight, it will be the right call to keep the title on him.

Edited by Angana Roy