5 potential finishes to the Women’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021 match

Some big matches are set to take place at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this year. This exciting pay-per-view hosts two massive cage matches during the show.

The men’s WarGames match will likely be a banger on Sunday night. However, it’s the women’s match that could steal the show given the talent involved.

Dakota Kai will lead a team consisting of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez will have Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, and Cora Jade by her side during the match.

The finish to the match could lead to some interesting rivalries in the weeks that follow. With that in mind, take a look at the five finishes to the match between Team Kai and Team Raquel at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.

#5. Io Shirai wipes out everyone and pins Jacy Jayne at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021

Team Kai and Team Raquel will go all out at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2021. The grudge rivalry between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez could likely come to an end at the show.

The battle between the two teams will be red hot and could take many interesting turns. Apart from Dakota Kai, Io Shirai will be the most experienced woman inside the steel structure. Fans have seen her pull off some death-defying moves from the top of the cage, and she will look to do something similar on Sunday.

WWE could look to have Shirai end the match at WarGames as she is one of the top names in the promotion. Shirai could pull off an incredible moonsault from the top rope to lay everyone out, and then pin Jacy Jayne or Gigi Dolin to pick up the win.

Dolin and Jayne defeated Shirai and Zoey Stark to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The finish could help move the two babyfaces back in a rivalry against Dolin and Jayne.

Meanwhile, it will protect Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, and Raquel Gonzalez from the finish and give them a chance to continue their rivalries.

