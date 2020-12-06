NXT TakeOver: WarGames Preview - Undisputed Era’s future at stake, possible title change? (Dec 6th, 2020)

We are all set for the final NXT pay-per-view of the year. The match card of TakeOver: WarGames is quite promising despite the fact that neither the NXT Championship nor the NXT Women’s title will be on the line. In fact, the only title match of the evening will see three Superstars battling it out for the NXT North American Championship.

We have two huge WarGames match scheduled for the pay-per-view. The men’s match will feature The Undisputed Era as they take on Pat McAfee’s team. The women’s match will see Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart lead their respective teams in a brutal fight that will also feature the likes of NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 NXT WarGames Match I: (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish) vs. (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan)

Can McAfee pick a victory in his first WarGames match?

Remember when Pat McAfee fought and lost against Adam Cole? As it turns out, Cole didn’t see the last of his unpredictable opponent. A few weeks later, we saw Ridge Holland carrying a brutalized Adam Cole on his shoulders when Kyle O’Reilly challenged Finn Balor for the NXT Championship back at TakeOver: 31. As it was revealed later on, McAfee paid Holland to do his dirty work. Following that, he started devising a plan to attack each member of The Undisputed Era.

Later, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan forged their way into the NXT Tag Team Championship match. McAfee then helped both of them to cheat their way into a victory over Breezango. Soon after that, Pete Dunne returned and revealed his alliance with McAfee. It was now almost confirmed that the rivalry between the four Superstars and The Undisputed Era will head towards NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Tonight, at the pay-per-view, we will see Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish avenge the beatdown at the hands of Pat McAfee and co. McAfee and his WarGames teammates have outsmarted The Undisputed Era and even ran rampage through the roster in the absence of Cole and his brothers.

Even though Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish mostly act as heels, they have managed to gain a soft spot in the hearts of the NXT viewers. Being outdone in their own game by a group whose strings are being pulled by a newcomer must have bruised their ego. This match looks like a must-win for one of the most popular WWE stables, and it will be interesting to see who will walk out with a victory at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.