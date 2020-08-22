NXT TakeOver XXX: 6 Last-Minute Predictions

We are merely a few hours away from what will surely be an exciting and action-packed edition of NXT TakeOver. The show tonight will be the thirtieth TakeOver PPV from NXT, a monumental achievement from the Black & Gold brand of WWE, and as a result of the same, Triple H and the NXT team would like to deliver big.

As of the writing of this article, six matches have been announced for the show, with three top NXT titles on the line. There's so much that could go down at the show tonight at the Full Sail University and you can catch all the action at Sportskeeda's live coverage of the show.

So without further delay, let's take a look at six last-minute predictions for NXT TakeOver XXX. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the show tonight.

#6 Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Championship

At NXT Great American Bash, Keith Lee became the first man in history to hold both the North American and NXT Championship at the same time. It was not long before he and William Regal announced that he will be relinquishing the North American Championship to give more opportunities to the roster, which was a massive babyface move

This led to William Regal announcing a ladder match for the "vacant" North American Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX. In the past few weeks, we saw many Superstars compete in qualifying matches to book a spot for themselves in the ladder match.

Finally, we have our five competitors of the match - Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, and Cameron Grimes. Dexter Lumis also qualified for the match but has been now removed due to an injury. If he was in the match, he would have been my pick to become the new North American Champion.

Advertisement

Now from all the five competitors, Gargano and Dream have already been North American Champions, so it's unlikely that they will win it again. Cameron Grimes has impressed recently, but he might not just be ready yet. That leaves us with "The Thick Boi of NXT" Bronson Reed and "The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest, who are my picks to walk out as the new champion.

Prediction: Bronson Reed or Damian Priest become the NXT North American Champion