NXT UK Results: Top Superstar confronts WALTER; Chaotic end to Championship match

Only one match was set on last week's NXT UK show. Now that Trent Seven had managed to get under 205 pounds, he could now compete for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Apart from the main event , there were two more big matches on this week's NXT UK card. Tonight's show also saw the repackaging of an up-and-coming star on the brand as well as the return of Meiko Satmoura following her loss to Kay Lee Ray a few weeks ago.

Some huge announcements were made regarding a special NXT event that will happen in three weeks time.

Also on the show, there was a brief update on Xia Brookside and her personal assistant Nina Samuels. We also got a glimpse at what NXT UK's resident White Witch, Isla Dawn, has been up to.

The NXT UK Champion WALTER made his big return to the brand to make a big announcement, just after his unexpected appearance on the US version.

Nathan Frazer and Ashton Smith open NXT UK

Nathan Frazer, the new name for Ben Carter, came to the ring first, followed by Ashton Smith. The action took some time to get going, with Smith initially appearing to be in control.

The match then gathered momentum when Frazer stepped up. Smith fought back and drove his opponent into the mat.

Frazer came back strongly and delivered a coast-to-coast dropkick. Smith seemed to overpower Frazer for a brief moment, but the balance shifted back to the latter.

Frazer performed a moonsault and quickly followed it up with a Frog Splash to capture another win on NXT UK.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

Grade: B-

