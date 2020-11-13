NXT UK returned for another week of action-packed wrestling from the BT Sports Studios. It was the semi-finals of the Heritage Cup Tournament and Dave Mastiff would take on Trent Seven in a hard-hitting affair.

Rampage Brown made an impressive NXT UK debut and Xia Brookside faced Nina Samuels in a great match.

The Hunt w/ Eddie Dennis vs Keny Williams and Amir Jordan on NXT UK

The Hunt arrived with Eddie Dennis to kick off the show with tag team action against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.

Eddie Dennis and The Hunt have formed a new partnership and it seems to have lit a fire under the savage brutes and turned them heel in the process.

Williams and Wild Boar get into it early. Primate would enter the ring, but Williams would get the better by targeting the arm.

The high-flyers seemed to be troubling the Hunt as William and Jordan hit the British team with a hurricanrana, suicide dives and cross-body blocks.

Advertisement

Wild Boar would use Williams’ momentum against him throw in high into the air from the apron the outside.

Both Primate and Boar would smash Williams with one power move after the other as Eddie Dennis gleefully looked on.

Williams attempted to fight back several times but was unsuccessful and paid heavily for his valiance with stiff blows, headlocks and grinding submissions.

A mistake by Primate would allow Williams to evade his move and get the hot tag to Jordan. Jordan came in and took the fight to Wild Boar until Primate laid him out. The Hunt would end things with a double diving headbutt on Jordan for the win.

Results: The Hunt defeated Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan via pinfall on NXT UK.

Grade: B