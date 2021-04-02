NXT UK Results: Massive twist in main event; build-up for Rampage Brown vs. WALTER continues

This week's NXT UK showcased a memorable tag team main event. We saw a cracker of a match as Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan faced off against the tag champs, Pretty Deadly. The two teams truly put on a show in a fight for the titles.

Fans were also treated to an appearance from the NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. While Ray cut a promo in the ring, we were given a glimpse of what the future holds with a surprise return to boot.

We also saw newer faces being strengthened with appearances by Teoman and Aoife Valkyrie. Various video packages furthered the feuds between Tyler Bate and Noam Dar, as well as Rampage Brown and WALTER. Both these matches will take place next week, but let's look at some of the highlights from this week's NXT UK.

NXT UK match: Aoife Valkyrie vs. Stevie Turner

The match was a competitive back and forth, which was quite surprising given the participants. Both Valkyrie and Turner put on a great television-worthy match.

Turner showcased her abilities early in the match with some interesting chains and vicious strikes. Turner spent the bulk of the match targeting Valkyrie's leg.

As impressive of a debut as this was for the Stevie Turner, it was all about Valkyrie. Aoife has been on a tear in recent weeks, and it didn't stop here.

After taking the brunt of Turner's offense, Valkyrie turned the tide in her favor. The dominant competitor used her brute force to overpower her opponent.

Valkyrie hulked up after taking a stiff kick from Turner during her comeback. She then turned the strikes around, landing some brutal head and body kicks. Aoife then climbed to the top rope to seal the deal with a leg-drop.

The match was more entertaining than expected. Some may have figured that Valkyrie would make quick work of Turner, but they allowed Stevie to shine in her own special way. If played right, both of these women can play key roles in the division. NXT UK clearly has big plans for both of them.

Winner: Aofie Valkyrie

Grade: B

