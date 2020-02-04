NXT UK star Trent Seven reveals his strangest interaction with a WWE legend [Exclusive]

Ahead of NXT UK's free-to-air debut in the UK tomorrow, I had the pleasure of chatting with one of the founding fathers of the brand in Trent Seven.

The debut of WWE's flagship British show on the Paramount Network in the UK tomorrow is part of WWE's deal with Channel 5 that sees RAW and SmackDown on free-to-air television in the UK for the first time ever.

One man who has been with NXT UK since its inception, even before it was named NXT UK, is Trent Seven. At NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, ahead of Seven's match with Eddie Dennis, he spoke with myself and other members of media, and opened up about having met The Undertaker - so I asked one of the brand's founding fathers about his strangest interaction with a WWE Superstar.

Hi, Trent, thanks for taking the time. So, last time we spoke, you mentioned having met The Undertaker. I just want to know, what's your strangest interaction you've ever had with a WWE Superstar?

Okay... I once returned to a hotel, at an early hour, it was a little early/late and, as I pressed to call the lift to get to my room, and when it landed and the doors slid open, there was standing arguably the greatest of all time in Ric Flair. I don't think I was in my utmost of conditions, don't get me wrong, but it was a very chance meeting between myself and Ric Flair.

I don't think he'll remember it, but I probably will the rest of my entire life. So, we had a quick chat, and I let him get on his way, and I jumped into my room for some hearty kip.

NXT UK debuts on the Paramount Network in the UK tomorrow evening at 11:45pm, in the first of a weekly series. WWE SmackDown will debut on Channel 5 this weekend, too, at 10:30am on Saturday, with RAW continuing in the same slot on Sunday morning.