NXT Vengeance Day 2024 match card: Ilja Dragunov appoints next challenger; Dragon Lee gets rematch and more

Ilja Dragunov made his return to the white and gold brand tonight. The NXT Champion interrupted a backstage segment between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Ilja told Trick that they would face off for his title at Vengeance Day 2024. Both men were supposed to face each other at New Year’s Evil, but the match was postponed due to Dragunov’s storyline injury at the hands of Ridge Holland.

Next, Dragon Lee will face Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship. Lee invoked his rematch clause during an in-ring confrontation with the Men's Breakout Tournament winner tonight. Oba denied the challenge, saying the days of open challenges were gone. It is worth mentioning that the big man won the title by cashing in his Breakout contract.

The NXT Women's Championship will also be defended at Vengeance Day 2024. It will be Lyra Valkyria putting her title on the line against Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy won a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the new number-one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

Finally, the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals will go down at the event. The two semi-finals in the lead-up to Vengeance Day 2024 will see The Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin) versus Axiom and Nathan Frazer and Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes versus the Latino World Order.

Below is the updated NXT Vengeance Day 2024 match card as of Tuesday, January 16:

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez – Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee – Singles match for the NXT North American Championship

Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 date and location

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 goes down at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on February 4, 2024. The event will be live-streamed on Peacock exclusively in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere.

NXT still has two weeks from this Sunday to add more matches to the card. Fans can expect the updated card for the event next Tuesday. Speaking of next week, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez will sign the contract to make their NXT Women's Championship match official.

