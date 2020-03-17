Obstacles Edge faced to appear on WWE RAW's Performance Center show due to Coronavirus threat revealed

Edge has done more than his fair share in making sure to put on a show for the WWE Universe.

Currently, WWE is facing huge issues to put on shows in an empty arena.

Edge

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, Edge kicked off the show to appear at the beginning of the event and then deliver one of his best promos. Edge went on to reveal that he was about to retire again and that was what Beth Phoenix had come to say until Orton attacked her.

He said that Orton had forced him to not retire, and then challenged him to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania.

Beth Phoenix reveals Edge faced travel issues to be on RAW

On Twitter, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix revealed that her husband had actually faced a number of issues to actually come to WWE RAW. She revealed that there had been real travel issues for Edge, and as a result of that, he had driven for 17 hours to be present on RAW.

Thanks to his insistence on driving to the show in face of immense travel issues, it is easy to see how motivated the Rated-R Superstar is in putting on a good show for the WWE Universe. It also displays the multiple issues that WWE and WWE talent are currently facing in just being present for the shows while making sure safety standards are maintained.

What happened between Edge and Randy Orton last week?

Last week, Edge had made his way to RAW to face Randy Orton, but it didn't go exactly according to the plan. MVP was present in the ring and trying to recruit him, and ended up mentioning his wife being attacked by Orton. This provoked Edge into attacking him. while Orton took advantage of the distraction to assault him. Edge actually stopped Orton in his tracks with an unexpected RKO. He went to hit Orton with a steel chair, but the Viper was able to slither his way out.

Unfortunately for MVP, he was not able to escape. Edge hit him with an RKO and then multiple Con-Chair-Tos to send a message to Orton.

For the moment, Edge is now set to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.