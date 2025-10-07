OG Bloodline member to betray Roman Reigns and join The Vision? Exploring Crown Jewel possibility 

Roman Reigns' mere presence is enough to turn the dynamic of any show upside down. Even with his limited schedule, the OTC has catalyzed another captivating storyline with The Usos. Reigns has seemingly chosen Jey Uso to be his successor. However, not everyone in the family is on the same page.Jimmy Uso has taken issue with Reigns' influence on his twin, and it has caused friction between The Usos. Jey has decided that a change is necessary to get back to the top, while Jimmy has been against The YEET Master's recent attitude. This has been going on for weeks, and with Reigns now back in the mix, the cracks between the twin brothers only seem to be deepening.That said, in a shocking turn of events, Big Jim may betray his family members to join The Vision at Crown Jewel. After what went down on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the possibility of this scenario unfolding seems likely. This week's episode saw the aftermath of Roman Reigns' return from injury last week. In the previous episode, the OTC assisted The Usos in defeating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match. We saw the OG Bloodline members properly reunite this week, which, instead of being heartfelt, highlighted their differences.In a heated backstage segment, Jimmy put Roman Reigns on notice, claiming that Jey is nothing like the OTC. Roman responded by making it clear that when Jey won the World Heavyweight Championship, he became more like him and less like his twin. With the growing tensions, it may be a matter of time before Big Jim takes a firm stand against the alliance of Roman and Jey. However, while fans expect The YEET Master to turn heel, the Triple H-led creative team could pull off a swerve by having Jimmy embrace the dark side instead.At the forthcoming PLE, Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight. After being disrespected for not having won a world championship, Big Jim could betray The Head of the Table and ally with The Vision this Saturday. Jimmy could assist The Aus-Zilla in defeating the OTC to cement his heel turn.This may be a desperate move on Jimmy's part to find success as a singles star, as Paul Heyman's influence could potentially fast-track him to more opportunities. That said, while it could be exciting, this is just speculation for now.Roman Reigns may replace Jimmy Uso with a major SmackDown starIf Jimmy Uso betrays Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, the OTC may have to bring another real-life Bloodline member into the mix. In an interesting possibility, Reigns could introduce Jacob Fatu as a member of the potential new Bloodline.The Samoan Werewolf is currently on SmackDown, where he has been left without proper direction lately. Therefore, a potential move to RAW and an alliance with the OTC and The YEET Master could be what Fatu needs to re-establish his dominance in WWE. That said, this is also speculation.