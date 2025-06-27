OG Bloodline member to cost Jacob Fatu the WWE US Championship at Night of Champions? Potential twist explored

Jacob Fatu is all set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025. While fans might expect him to retain, there might be a chance of his getting screwed by someone.

After months of tension, Jacob Fatu solidified his babyface turn by going against Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2025. After tensions did not de-escalate between the two, despite Solo's efforts, they started an all-out war against each other. The two former stablemates will now battle for the US Championship at WWE Night of Champions, where a family member could interfere to cause a major swerve.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Fatu helped Jimmy Uso fend off JC Mateo and Solo Sikoa. The two had a backstage confrontation after the match, where fans could see goodwill but also visible tension as they said they didn't need each other's help to handle business. This could be a hint toward Uso's potential heel turn tomorrow.

Jimmy could interfere in the United States Title match, shocking everyone by helping Solo Sikoa become the new champion. This move could mark the beginning of another civil war among the Bloodline members.

While this scenario has decent chances of coming to fruition, fans must note that it is just speculation for now, and the truth will reveal itself tomorrow.

What else could happen when Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa battle at WWE Night of Champions 2025?

A clean match is certainly possible between the real-life Bloodline members, but it will likely not happen, considering Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo's dirty tactics. The rivalry has been brewing for a long time, so there will likely be another encounter at a future premium live event.

Along with Jimmy Uso, fans could also see the debuting Hikuleo interfere in the United States Championship match tomorrow. The 6'8'' behemoth has appeared on dark matches, so there is a chance he will make his television debut tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In case Jacob Fatu loses his title at WWE Night of Champions 2025, it will be interesting to see where the Bloodline civil war will go next.

