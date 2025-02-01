OG Bloodline member to be eliminated from the Royal Rumble by current WWE champion? Potential WrestleMania 41 title feud explored

In just a few hours, the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match is set to take place, and the WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and more are already confirmed as entrants, and there are strong hints suggesting that The Rock could make a shocking return.

However, after this week's SmackDown, it seems likely that OG Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso, could be eliminated by Shinsuke Nakamura to set up a feud for WrestleMania 41. This speculation arose after the latest episode of the blue brand, where the King of Strong Style was spotted in the background as Big Jim made his entrance.

This subtle hint suggests that WWE might be planning a feud between these two stars. With Nakamura currently holding the United States Championship, it’s possible that the mid-card title could be on the line in this potential rivalry.

If both Shinsuke and Jimmy enter the over-the-top-rope contest, the Japanese star could be the one to eliminate the Samoan Twin, planting the initial seeds for their upcoming title feud. The former Tag Team Champion could then seek revenge for his elimination, fueling their rivalry.

Additionally, WWE could incorporate a storyline that highlights the contrast between Jey and Jimmy’s singles runs. It could be done by showcasing how the YEET Master is receiving world title opportunities while his brother is struggling to break through.

This angle has already been referenced, with Carmelo Hayes mocking Jimmy and taking personal shots at his lack of opportunities. Nakamura could follow a similar path, intensifying their rivalry and positioning Jimmy as a serious contender for the U.S. Title.

A feud for the mid-card championship would be a great way for WWE to establish Jimmy’s singles run outside the Bloodline saga. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what unfolds at Royal Rumble 2025 when the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle takes place.

Shinsuke Nakamura might not target only Jimmy Uso ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Not only is the OG Bloodline member a potential target, but it seems like the King of Strong Style has more opponents on his radar. During this week's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura was spotted in a backstage conversation while Damian Priest, LA Knight, and R-Truth were talking.

This could be a major indication that WWE might be heading toward a singles title rivalry between Jimmy Uso and Shinsuke. Otherwise, it could be the buildup of a multi-man title storyline leading into this year’s Showcase of The Immortals.

