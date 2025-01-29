OG Bloodline member to be forced to miss WWE Royal Rumble Match due to an injury on RAW? Exploring potential reason

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is less than a week away, and some spectacular matches have been booked for the first major premium live event of the year. The traditional Rumble matches have also been filled with some of the biggest names in the industry, promising an unforgettable night. However, it seems an OG Bloodline member might be forced to pull himself out of a major bout due to an injury.

Sami Zayn not being able to enter the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, which he has already announced, seems possible. The latest edition of RAW saw a spectacular match between Zayn and Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately, at one point during the bout, Honorary Uce was all bloodied, and he was bleeding profusely on the mat. It looked like he may have broken his nose while performing a DDT.

However, Sami Zayn has shared a picture of himself with his nose taped up and hinted that has not broken his nose. Still, the Stamford-based promotion could force him to pull himself out of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble bout to avoid inflicting more damage, as the Honorary Uce is one of the important stars of the red brand.

That said, the proposed scenario above is hypothetical, and it remains to be seen if Zayn could miss the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Sami Zayn might turn heel on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has been a babyface superstar for a long time now; he gained massive momentum when he was feuding against Roman Reigns in 2023. However, his character now seems redundant and seemingly needs a change.

WWE has been planting roots for Sami Zayn’s potential heel turn for months, and the last two weeks have been momentous for the progress of his gimmick as he mistakenly took out two babyface superstars with Helluva Kicks. Additionally, Kevin Owens tried to bait his childhood friend by implying that he wanted to main-event WrestleMania 41 with him and that Zayn should help him during his Ladder Match at Royal Rumble.

In a shocking twist, Sami could ultimately turn heel at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and help KO against The American Nightmare. It remains to be seen what’s next for Honorary Uce in the coming months.

