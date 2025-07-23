OG Bloodline member to reunite with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso by leaving his family member? Exploring the possibility

It seems that the original Bloodline is gradually being revived following Roman Reigns' return to WWE. Jey Uso is currently on the OTC's good side, and the two now have each other's backs on RAW. That said, there's a strong possibility that Jimmy Uso might also move to the red brand and reunite with the duo.Reigns made his return to the promotion on last week's episode of RAW and came to the aid of Jey alongside CM Punk during a brutal assault by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Yeet Master returned the favor this week by saving the OTC from a beatdown at the hands of the heels, featuring a major reunion between the two OG Bloodline members.Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu have been going toe-to-toe with Solo Sikoa and his MFT on SmackDown. With a plethora of possibilities open, Jimmy could move to RAW and reunite with Jey and Reigns, leaving only The Samoan Werewolf to handle Solo and his crew on the blue brand.While the above angle might sound promising, it is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next on the show.Roman Reigns to dethrone John Cena and face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025?Roman Reigns hasn't held any title since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Now that he is back, he may be secretly planning to secure gold soon.During an in-ring promo on the latest episode of RAW, Paul Heyman offered Reigns the headship of his group to replace Seth Rollins, who is out with a knee injury. Despite initially turning down the offer, the OTC may reconsider and accept the proposal.If this happens, Roman Reigns could take the Money in the Bank contract and cash in on John Cena before his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025, to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He would then defend the title against The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of the Summer.That said, this angle is hypothetical as of the time of writing. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has for the WWE Universe.