OG Bloodline member to turn heel again and cost Roman Reigns 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match? Potential twist analyzed

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, fans will witness Roman Reigns participate in the traditional 30-man over-the-top-rope match. The undisputed Tribal Chief's participation in the gimmick match was confirmed by Paul Heyman on last week's SmackDown. Since then, fans have been excited to see what will happen at the upcoming premium live event when the 39-year-old makes his entry.

Amid this, there is speculation that OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso may turn heel again and cost Reigns the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Notably, the tag-team specialist turned babyface after his return to television following a six-month hiatus at Bad Blood 2024. During this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Big Jim clashed with Carmelo Hayes in a singles bout, which ended in DQ due to interferences from Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Before the match started, Melo cut a promo in which he mocked Jimmy for being in Jey Uso's shadow. The YEET Master is notably set for a World Heavyweight Title match against reigning champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. Determined to prove himself, Jimmy was motivated to pick up a dominant win over the former NXT Champion, but things didn't unfold as he envisioned.

To prove his worth as a singles star, Big Jim could turn heel at the upcoming PLE. Jimmy may betray the OTC during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, shockingly eliminating the former world champion. With Reigns having no idea about the looming betrayal from an OG Bloodline member, Jimmy eliminating him will be a major shock.

However, this scenario is unlikely, as the Triple H-led creative team is seemingly positioning Jimmy Uso as a singles babyface star apart from being an OG Bloodline member. Turning the veteran heel may backfire, especially given the positive crowd reaction he is currently receiving.

Injured WWE star mocks Jimmy Uso after the 39-year-old gets destroyed by the new Bloodline

Before making his entrance for his match against Carmelo Hayes on last night's WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso delivered a chilling promo, referring to himself as "Big Jim" and hyping himself up as a singles star. However, he was eventually destroyed by the new Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga during the match.

Later, Big Bronson Reed mocked the OG Bloodline member on social media. The Aus-zilla took to his official X (Twitter) account and sarcastically posted, "Oh, so it's BIG Jim, is it?" emphasizing that despite Jimmy's self-hype, he ended up getting destroyed.

The Australian is currently sidelined due to a real-life injury he suffered during the Men's WarGames Match against the OG Bloodline and CM Punk last year.

Check out his post below:

It will be interesting to see if the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion responds to Reed in the coming days.

