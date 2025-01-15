OG Bloodline member to turn heel on Jey Uso and cost him the WWE World Championship match? Chances explored

In the upcoming special event, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Jey Uso is set to clash with Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The match was announced by WWE during this week's RAW when The YEET Master confronted The Ring General and challenged him to a match.

Gunther accepted the challenge, and now the OG Bloodline member will have the chance to become a world champion on January 25, 2025. Meanwhile, amid all this, there is a chance that Roman Reigns might once again transition into a villainous character and cost Jey Uso the world championship.

It's important to note that The Head of the Table has his Ula Fala back around his neck, and The YEET Master is still part of the OG Bloodline. During the segment with Jey and Gunther, the Samoan twin affirmed that he has put the Bloodline family drama behind him and is ready to take the world title. With Reigns being the senior member and The Tribal Chief, it's possible that he could show his villainous trait by costing Jey Uso, rationalizing it as a lack of prior approval for his title bout.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could assert that Jey Uso should have sought approval from The Tribal Chief and that without his permission, Jey cannot act independently. This could be why Reigns might not be happy with this Saturday Night's Main Event title shot and decide to go against his cousin. Fans are witness to how power has corrupted Roman Reigns previously. With his powers seemingly now restored, it wouldn't be surprising if he starts behaving poorly toward his faction members.

However, the chances of this scenario are unlikely, as Triple H seems to be exploring Roman's character as a babyface star right now. Still, it remains to be seen what will happen at SNME when Jey and Gunther lock horns in a world title bout.

Does Jey Uso have any chance to dethrone Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

The match between Gunther and Jey Uso has indeed generated significant buzz in the WWE Universe, as fans are now captivated by the upcoming SNME. Meanwhile, a question arises: Does The YEET Master have a real chance to dethrone the Imperium leader?

As of now, the chances don't seem realistic for a title change, as the Samoan twin is already advertised to enter the men's Royal Rumble match in 2025. Many believe this is a clear sign that no title change will take place in the upcoming world title bout at WWE SNME.

Furthermore, in the previous Saturday Night's Main Event, there was no title change either. This suggests that any major title change is unlikely to occur on January 25, 2025.

