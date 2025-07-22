  • home icon
OG Bloodline to reunite in full after Seth Rollins is replaced in his faction by WWE star? Potential explored

By Rohan Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:31 GMT
Seth Rollins is on hiatus from WWE [Image credits: WWE YouTube &amp; Roman Reigns Instagram]
Seth Rollins is on hiatus from WWE [Image credits: WWE YouTube & Roman Reigns on Instagram]

In Seth Rollins' absence, the OG Bloodline is back on WWE RAW. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are together in the feud against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Last week, the OTC made its comeback to rescue the YEET Master and CM Punk.

This week, the former World Heavyweight Champion returned the favor by helping Reigns to take down the villainous star. It's now expected that the Samoan stars might lock horns with Bron and Bronson in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

However, the OG Bloodline can reunite in full if Karrion Kross replaces Seth Rollins in the faction and joins hands with Paul Heyman. The Herald of Doomsday is currently engaged in a rivalry with the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. He even defeated Zayn in a singles match on recent RAW. There is also speculation that Sami could probably be written off television following the loss.

Kross and Heyman may join hands to take down Roman Reigns & Jey Uso. If this scenario unfolds, then the former IC Champion might reunite with the OG Bloodline. As Zayn is already in a feud with Karrion Kross, his joining sides with the OTC and the YEET Master makes sense.

Further, if the Hall of Famer attempts to recruit more members to the faction, Jimmy Uso could return to Monday Night RAW to support the OG Bloodline members. This will eventually reunite the fan-favorite alliance in WWE.

Paul Heyman gives a massive update on Seth Rollins' WWE future

When Paul Heyman was entangled in a segment with Roman Reigns on the red brand, he gave major news about the future of Seth Rollins in WWE. The Oracle confirmed that, due to a real-life injury, The Visionary is expected to be out of the company for an extended period.

This long absence was also the reason why the former Wiseman was seeking new leadership for the Seth Rollins faction. Still, it's important to note that the Architect's Money in the Bank is still in the hands of his faction member.

It means that whenever Seth Rollins returns, he will be on the side with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. In a recent interview, Rollins has already declared that he might recover by WrestleMania next year, which is a significant timeline.

We wish a speedy recovery for the former Shield member and hope to see him soon in the squared circle following his recovery from the injury.

Rohan is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently pursuing an LLB degree, he also works as a South Cinema writer for ComingSoon and also runs a successful YouTube channel called Wrestling Hindi News, where he covers the latest updates from pro wrestling. His channel currently has over 110,000 subscribers.

Rohan’s passion for pro wrestling led him to venture into taking up writing for it professionally. He ensures the accuracy and relevance in his content by leveraging his active engagement in the professional wrestling world via his YouTube channel.

Rohan’s favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns because of the level of success Reigns has achieved in WWE while battling leukemia. As per him, The Tribal Chief proves you can achieve anything if you want. If he could back to the Attitude Era, he would want to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Rohan actively engages in creating various other content on YouTube, covering non-wrestling topics such as gaming, roasting, and more. He also likes to read books and novels.

