Omos may not return to WWE any time soon because of one reason

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jul 21, 2025 01:37 GMT
Omos during his time in WWE [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Omos during his time in WWE [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos has not been seen on WWE TV since the Road to WrestleMania last year. The 7’3” star has been showing his talent all around the world in the past few months, and fans expect him to return to the Stamford-based company very soon.

Omos is considered one of the most dangerous giants in the business today, and many compare him to figures like André the Giant and the Great Khali, who have built legendary careers in the squared circle, regardless of their size.

While fans have been waiting for Omos' return to the company, the star may not make his comeback anytime soon. Rather, he could be signed by another promotion, and the 7’3” star could make his debut there, taking all the spotlight. According to WrestleVotes, WWE has been considering moving Omos entirely to AAA. Since the brand now falls under WWE's umbrella, he would still technically be part of the Stamford-based company and could make his return at any time a major feud is ready for him.

This is why Omos won't return to WWE anytime soon, and he'll take more time off TV to show his dominance to the world. Fans will have to wait and see what the promotion has planned for the star next.

Omos addressed his time off from WWE to go to Japan recently

The 7’3” giant Omos, despite being off TV, made his way to Japan and made headlines with his impressive performance there.

During a recent episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the star shared how he got the opportunity to go to Japan and provided more details about his experience.

"I saw Tavion Heights of NXT and Josh Briggs go to Japan. I was just watching the videos and everything. Then, as they were doing shows in Japan, an interview came out with Great Muta, they asked him, Who would you love to have in Japan? The first name he mentions is me. I'm like, Oh, wow. That's great. I didn't think he would remember me, but he did," he said.
He continued:

"So I kind of threw the idea to a couple of guys about Japan. I remember seeing Road Dogg at the PC, 'Hey, do you have a couple of minutes to chat? Not really busy right now, but I would love to go to Japan.' He said, 'You know what? Let me think about it.' And then a couple months later, he was like, 'Hey, you have an opportunity to go to Japan. Do you want to go?' I was like, Yes! I want to go to Japan. To be honest, I am glad I did. I needed to go to Japan." [H/T INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet]
While Omos has made a name for himself in Japan, fans have been waiting for his return to the Stamford-based company. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the star once he returns.

Edited by Neda Ali
