Omos to return and challenge for his first singles title in WWE? Exploring the possibility

Omos is one of the most impressive physical specimens in WWE today. The big man is billed at 7'3" and weighs a staggering 416 pounds. He's a former RAW Tag Team Champion who has dominated most stars in his path.

Interestingly, the larger-than-life star hasn't been seen much lately. He battled Seth Rollins at Backlash in Puerto Rico back in May and disappeared from television shortly thereafter. He returned as part of the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal but failed to win that too.

It has recently been reported that Omos is being treated as a special attraction moving forward, only appearing on television for major moments and matches. With that in mind, his next appearance could be in pursuit of his first-ever singles championship. Omos may want to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

The current champion is Gunther. The Ring General has seemingly been unbeatable, with nobody in WWE able to pin the Austrian nor make him submit. While he's battled some big opponents such as Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, Omos is a different kind of challenge entirely.

There's a chance that Omos could return to television in pursuit of his first-ever singles title. This could lead to the two clashing at the 2024 Royal Rumble, at Elimination Chamber in Perth, or even at WrestleMania.

Gunther has agreed to one more match with WWE's The Miz

The aforementioned scenario between Omos and Gunther sounds exciting to some WWE fans, but there's a major problem. Gunther may not even be the Intercontinental Champion for much longer.

The Ring General has agreed in principle to a championship match against The Miz. This will be a rematch from Survivor Series WarGames 2023, where The A-Lister nearly dethroned the unstoppable champion thanks to a low blow.

On Monday Night RAW this past week, DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with The Miz. The trio managed to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match. The Miz pinned Giovanni Vinci for the impressive victory.

Following the bout, The Miz spoke to Gunther backstage and made it clear he wants to fight again. The Ring General obliged but with a major stipulation. If The Miz doesn't dethrone Gunther, he can't challenge for the coveted Intercontinental Championship again for as long as the Australian holds the gold.

An official date for their impending match hasn't been revealed quite yet. It could come at the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, the next episode from the red brand, or even at the 2024 Royal Rumble.