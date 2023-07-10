Omos to return on WWE RAW as 28-year-old star's bodyguard? Exploring potential surprise

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW appears to be filled with exciting segments and matches. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to deliver a special message directed toward Brock Lesnar. Additionally, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will join forces to take on Imperium in a tag team match.

However, there is a possibility of a surprise return on tonight's RAW, with Omos potentially making his comeback, but in the role of a bodyguard. The star whom The Nigerian Giant could accompany is Logan Paul.

For those unaware, the Maverick is set to have a face-to-face confrontation with Ricochet. Both the stars had a backstage brawl following their Money in the Bank ladder match. Ultimately, The One and Only decided to call out The YouTuber for tonight's edition of the Monday Night show.

Omos has been absent from television for the past few weeks. He was last seen at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, where he lost to Seth Rollins. He competed in several house shows after that.

If he does return as a bodyguard for Logan Paul, it could provide Omos with an impactful comeback. Also, Ricochet's impressive selling ability can also help make Omos look dominant upon his return.

It's worth noting that this wouldn't be the first time Omos will play the role of a protector. He previously debuted as AJ Styles' bodyguard in 2020 and has also been involved in RAW Underground with a similar kind of role.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet is rumored for WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is the next highly anticipated Premium Live Event of the company. According to reports, a match between The Maverick and Ricochet is scheduled to take place at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

These two superstars have already had memorable moments from their previous encounters. It includes a simultaneous clothesline spot at the Royal Rumble 2023 and a Spanish Fly through double tables at MITB 2023.

Logan Paul vs Ricochet is already rumored for SummerSlam 2023

Their upcoming match has the potential to be a standout moment for the WWE Universe and is expected to captivate fans in Ford Field, Detroit.

Other matches which are rumored for the show include Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther. The card for the Biggest Party of the Summer seems to be promising for fans.

However, The Maverick is set to appear on tonight's Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see how things will turn out during his confrontation with Ricochet and further rivalry leading up to WWE SummerSlam.

