3 reasons why Omos should defeat Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 & 2 why he shouldn't

Another match was added to WrestleMania 38 after Bobby Lashley confronted Omos and things got physical. Having returned from injury, he wasted no time in slotting himself onto the WrestleMania card.

Lashley failed to defend his WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, with WWE stating that he had suffered a concussion. He was written off television so that he could recover from a shoulder injury he picked up. Fans were worried that The All Mighty would not take part at WrestleMania 38 due to the setback.

This past RAW, however, Omos beat the The Viking Raiders and boasted that no one could beat him. That's when Lashley's music hit across Pittsburgh, drawing a thunderous ovation from the fans in attendance. The resulting fight saw AJ Styles' former tag team partner have the upper hand until he was knocked off his feet by the former WWE Champion.

With the match being confirmed for Day 2 of the show, everyone has weighed in with their predictions. Some want Lashley to beat Omos and pick up where he left off, while others argue that the newcomer has more to gain from a victory.

As such, here are three reasons why Omos should beat Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 and two why he shouldn't.

#5. Why Omos should win: It would boost his star power

Omos is being pushed to the moon, and a win would do him a world of good

WWE has had Omos run roughshod on RAW and beat everyone he has faced so far. However, with the exception of former teammate AJ Styles, none of them have been main-event caliber competition.

If WWE wants fans to recognize Omos as a legitimate threat, he should beat someone well-established. Scoring a victory over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 could be the breakout moment he needs to take the next step in the company.

#4. Why Omos shouldn't win: It would derail Lashley's momentum

Lashley should be picking up from where he left off at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley was forced to watch as he lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar without even being able to fight for it. Before his unfortunate injury, he was the man to beat on RAW and had a ton of momentum on his side.

Lashley's recent return and the pop he received suggests he is still riding high on momentum. A win at WrestleMania 38 against a strong opponent in Omos would slot him straight into the main event picture again. If he were to lose, however, it could take weeks for him to recover.

#3. Why Omos should win: It would extend the feud beyond WrestleMania 38 and give him a prominent storyline

Ever since his debut, Omos has been improving his in-ring performances. However, while he is making great strides, there is still some work to be done.

Giving the newcomer a prominent feud that enhances every aspect of his development is the best way for him to gain valuable experience. That could come in an extended rivalry with someone like Bobby Lashley.

At WrestleMania 38, Omos winning against Lashley, clean or otherwise, would set the stage for an extended feud between the two powerhouses. More matches and attacks could follow their first encounter, giving the former some much-needed room to grow as a performer.

#2. Why Omos shouldn't win: WWE can take their time with him

One can also argue that the reverse of the previous point is that perhaps WWE does not have to rush into the Omos project.

History shows us the example of Braun Strowman, who was unstoppable until his defeat to Roman Reigns at Fastlane 2017. Although he lost, he looked very strong in defeat. The company used the defeat to further develop him, and the result was the best monster character we had seen in a long time.

WWE could do the same with Omos and have him provide a stiff fight for Bobby Lashley. The latter winning at WrestleMania 38 after a hard-fought match would secure his momentum and establish the former as a credible opponent.

#1. Why Omos should win: It could allow him to challenge for a championship immediately

Omos could add more titles to his resume

Omos' time as part of a tag team saw him become Tag Team Champion. Now that he is a singles competitor, it is only a matter of time before he challenges for more titles.

If WWE wants to make Omos a part of the championship scene, he would need some more momentum on his side. Knocking off a top superstar like Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38 could be just the feather he needs in his cap.

If the match against Lashley is a one-off, we can see the giant forcing himself into the United States Championship picture. A win at 'Mania could be the catalyst for a rise in his stock.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Prem Deshpande