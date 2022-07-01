On This Day In WWE History - CM Punk cashes in the Money in the Bank on Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk wasn't always a main-event level star. Well before he was a multi-time world champion, he was an aspiring performer hoping to reach the top of World Wrestling Entertainment.

In 2008, the Straight-Edge Superstar won the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania. His victory granted him a title opportunity at any time of his choosing for a full year. Fans were unsure when he would cash in following his win in March, but three months later, the world discovered Punk's plans.

On the June 30th edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The-then World Heavyweight Champion was WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The prior night at Night of Champions 2008, the Rated-R Superstar battled Batista.

Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes 14 years ago today: CM Punk cashed in Money In The Bank to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Edge!



Edge walked away the victor in his match against The Animal, but his win was not without controversy. Chavo Guerrero, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, and Vickie Guerrero all interfered in the match to allow The Ultimate Opportunist to retain the title.

On RAW, Batista was seeking revenge. While Edge gloated in the ring over his win, an enraged Animal came out and brutally attacked the champion. He finalized his assault on the Rated-R Superstar with a vicious Batista Bomb. That's when CM Punk's music reverberated around the arena.

With a referee by his side and his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, the young and popular CM Punk was ready to strike. The bell rang and Punk nailed Edge with the Go 2 Sleep before picking up the win and the World Heavyweight Championship.

While Punk's win wasn't a fair bout, many felt it was karma for the Rated-R Superstar. Just two years prior, Edge won his first WWE Championship by using the very same tactic against John Cena following an Elimination Chamber match.

None of these stars are set to appear on WWE Money in the Bank 2022

The 2022 edition of Money in the Bank is set to stream live on the WWE Network and Peacock this Saturday. The event will feature several championship bouts and two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The upcoming show is filled with former world champions, veterans of the ring, stars of today, and even stars of tomorrow. However, none of the three stars involved in the RAW segment fourteen years ago are set to be included on the show.

CM Punk works for All Elite Wrestling. He is the world champion of the promotion, and is currently sidelined with an injury. There is no chance that Punk will appear at the event.

Batista has retired from the ring and is a major success in Hollywood. He's appeared in a wide array of movies, but his most notable role is as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Edge remains in WWE. He was recently part of The Judgment Day faction. Despite leading the stable, he was eventually ousted from the group. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest viciously assaulted the Hall of Famer and he hasn't been seen since. A return for Edge at Money in the Bank isn't out of the question, but it hasn't yet been announced.

