On This Day In WWE History - Hall of Famer wins Money in the Bank then cashes in, The Miz wins big

The first-ever WWE Money in the Bank event took place on July 18th, 2010. The show featured two high-stakes ladder matches, with both offering title opportunities to the winners. However, fans didn't expect one of the victors to cash in their briefcase that very night.

The opening bout of the show was an eight-man ladder match. Whoever climbed the ladder and took down the briefcase hanging above the ring received a guaranteed shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, valid for an entire year.

The eight competitors in the bout included Big Show, Kane, Christian, Dolph Ziggler, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Matt Hardy. In hindsight, each of those superstars might end up in the WWE Hall of Fame in the future or, in Kane's case, is already inducted.

The 26-minute bout was as chaotic as one would expect from a multi-person ladder match. Big moments from the contest included a giant Boom Drop from Kofi Kingston onto Dolph Ziggler and The Big Show introducing a colossal ladder, which he'd use again in the future.

Kane and Big Show were the biggest threats in the match. The superstars buried The Giant under multiple ladders so he couldn't win the bout. However, they failed to stop The Big Red Machine. Kane choke-slammed Drew McIntyre off a ladder before retrieving the briefcase.

The Hall of Famer was Mr. Money in the Bank for only a brief period of time, however. Later in the show, Rey Mysterio defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jack Swagger. After a hard-fought win, he celebrated only for The Real American to attack the legend post-match.

Kane came out to save Mysterio from Swagger's onslaught. Once Jack was away from the ringside area, The former Hell No member shocked the world by cashing in the briefcase he won the same night. He choke-slammed Mysterio and then finished him off with a Tombstone Piledriver.

He was the first person to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night it was won. Kane walked away from the event as World Heavyweight Champion.

The Miz won the other WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

There was a second Money in the Bank ladder match held on July 18th, 2010. While a former world champion won the first contract, somebody new to the main event scene would win the other bout.

The competitors involved included Chris Jericho, Edge, Evan Bourne, The Miz, Mark Henry, John Morrison, Randy Orton, and Ted Dibiase Jr. Of the stars in the match, only a handful had gone on to win a world title at that point in time.

Just as the first ladder match from earlier in the show, this one was a chaotic, crazy car crash of a bout. Every superstar had ample time to shine, but in the end, Randy Orton looked set to win the briefcase.

Shockingly, United States Champion The Miz pushed Orton off the ladder. He then climbed up to retrieve the briefcase to earn a future WWE Championship match. As most fans know, he would successfully cash in, and the rest of his career was, in a word, awesome.

WWE Money in the Bank 2010 featured many history-making moments. Two Money in the Bank ladder matches, a same-night cash-in, and the first of an event that still takes place yearly to this very day.

