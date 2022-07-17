This week in WWE history (July 11-17) - Legendary stars win Money in the Bank, CM Punk shocks the world, and more

WWE produces new and exciting content every single week. The company has six mainstream weekly programs, including RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, NXT, NXT UK, and NXT Level Up.

Beyond the current operation, the promotion has existed for over six decades, dating back to the Capitol Wrestling Corporation days in the 1950s. Most top stars in the wrestling industry have at least passed once through the promotion in that time. It is safe to say that WWE history has been made consistently.

The summer months are home to some extremely memorable events. Shows like Money in the Bank, King of the Ring, and Extreme Rules often air between June and July. Plus, the build towards SummerSlam always takes place around this time. As a result, some significant moments take place to draw fan interest.

The impact of incidents from these events has at times changed the course of wrestling history. Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Randy Orton wins big - WWE Money in the Bank July 14th, 2013

Randy Orton

On July 13th, 2013, WWE held the year's annual Money in the Bank show. The event featured two high-stakes ladder matches. The World Heavyweight Championship MITB ladder match was won by a surprising superstar. Meanwhile, the WWE Championship contract was won by somebody much more expected.

The main event ladder bout featured Christian, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Rob Van Dam, Daniel Bryan, and Sheamus all going at it. All six of these stars have had great success in the past and have been world champions.

CM Punk seemed to be the favorite in the contest, and he nearly won. However, his associate Paul Heyman shockingly pushed him off of the ladder to end their working relationship.

Heyman's betrayal allowed Randy Orton to hit a vicious RKO on Rob Vam Dam before securing the victory. Orton held onto the briefcase for just about a month before cashing in the briefcase at SummerSlam later that year.

#4. Harley Race becomes King of the Ring - untelevised event July 14th, 1986

Harley Race

There was a time when major matches didn't take place on television. In an era before monthly pay-per-views and premium live events, some significant bouts occurred at untelevised events.

Television was used as an infomercial for shows. If WWE teased a rivalry with two hot stars, their big matches likely wouldn't take place on television but instead at live events all over. This practice applied to championship contests, grudge matches, and more.

One such example occurred in 1986. At an untelevised event in Foxborough, Massachusetts, twelve superstars competed in a one-night tournament to be crowned the second-ever King of the Ring.

The participants included Pedro Morales, Harley Race, Paul Orndorff, The Junkyard Dog, Rudy Diamond, Don Muraco, Dan Spivey, Nikolai Volkoff, Roddy Piper, Billy Jack Haynes, George Steele, and The Iron Sheik.

After a grueling tournament, Harley Race battled Pedro Morales in the finals. Once the bout was over, Race was declared the victor, and he was crowned the king.

#3. John Cena and Dolph Ziggler both won the Money in the Bank briefcases - WWE Money in the Bank July 15th, 2012

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Ziggler would successfully cash-in on the John Cena and Dolph Ziggler won the #MITB briefcases for the #WWE and World Heavyweight titles respectively at Money In The Bank 2012!Ziggler would successfully cash-in on the #RAW after Mania 29 while Cena would become the 1st person to unsuccessfully cash-in Money In The Bank! John Cena and Dolph Ziggler won the #MITB briefcases for the #WWE and World Heavyweight titles respectively at Money In The Bank 2012!Ziggler would successfully cash-in on the #RAW after Mania 29 while Cena would become the 1st person to unsuccessfully cash-in Money In The Bank! https://t.co/sHkB9q0o7N

WWE also had two Money in the Bank ladder matches on July 15th, 2012. One bout was for a contract to battle the World Heavyweight Champion, and the other was for a chance to challenge for the WWE Championship.

The World Heavyweight Championship contract ladder match saw a unique collection of talents. Tyson Kidd, Dolph Ziggler, Christian, Tensai, Sin Cara, Santino Marella, Damien Sandow, and Cody Rhodes all competed for the opportunity. Ziggler surprised many by winning the briefcase. Despite being a villain, fans cheered for his victory.

The other ladder match featured John Cena, The Miz, The Big Show, Kane, and Chris Jericho. The bout was an exciting one but is likely best known for The Big Show introducing a giant ladder that wouldn't break under his weight. In the end, John Cena knocked The Giant off the ladder and then captured the briefcase.

#2. WWE's first televised weekly event with a capacity crowd post-Covid - SmackDown, July 16th, 2021

Vince McMahon

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the lives of everyone all over the world. In addition to all of the many lives affected and potentially ruined by the outbreak, it also hurt the entertainment industry. Live events had to shut down, and filming was often delayed inevitably by various companies in different mediums.

WWE had to react to the changes brought on by the virus. They began having shows in front of no fans and then later in front of digital audiences. The company even started to have cinematic matches in an attempt to offer something unique.

On July 16th, 2021, the Stamford-based promotion held its first event in front of a live capacity crowd since the pandemic began over a year ago. In what may be the perfect way to kickoff the evening, Mr. McMahon opened the show and asked the audience, "Where the hell have you been?". Live events have remained a constant since that show.

#1. CM Punk defeated John Cena - WWE Money in the Bank 2011, July 17th, 2011

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2011: Money In The Bank PPV: CM Punk defeated John Cena to win the WWE Title. #OnThisDay in 2011: Money In The Bank PPV: CM Punk defeated John Cena to win the WWE Title. https://t.co/qAmQHaUWCq

In 2011, CM Punk was the talk of the wrestling world. On an episode of RAW, he delivered his infamous pipebomb promo where he sat on the stage and aired his grievances with the company. This storyline led to him battling John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Going into the event, fans had no idea what was real and what was part of the angle. CM Punk's contract was allegedly up following the event, and he claimed he wasn't going to sign a new deal. Instead, he wanted to win the title and walk out. In kayfabe, at least, that's exactly what he did.

Punk and Cena had an all-time classic. The Chicago fans were extremely vocal. When Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis attempted to prevent the Straight Edge Superstar from winning, Cena stopped them, only to end up being pinned. Punk ran out through the crowd with title in hand after blowing a goodbye kiss to the former chairman.

WWE has had a long, storied history in professional wrestling. Legends have come and gone over the years, forever leaving an impact for future generations of fans to enjoy.

Speaking of legends, click here for five things to know about Jeff Jarrett ahead of him appearing as the guest referee for The Street Profits vs. The Usos match at SummerSlam.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far