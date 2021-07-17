SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns made to tap out; Former Universal Champion returns

Vince McMahon kicked off SmackDown, the first WWE show back in front of a live audience since 2020. Vince welcomed the crowd back into the arena before Roman Reigns walked out to a big reception from the live audience. He was quickly joined by The Usos.

They were joined by the Mysterios and Edge as WWE welcomed back the live audience with an incredible Six-man tag team match.

Edge, Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos on SmackDown

Jey Uso kicked off the match with a cheap shot before Edge tagged in Dominik. The Mysterios teamed up to get the upper hand in the match early on. Jimmy tagged in and faced off with Dominik in the ring before Roman tagged in and took Dom out with a suplex.

Reigns hit a powerbomb on the announce desk before isolating Dom in the ring. Dominik managed to break out and tag Edge who immediately went after The Usos and Reigns. Rey was tagged in and was about to hit a 619 on Jey but Roman broke it off.

Edge refuses to back down ahead of Money in the Bank

Edge took out Roman with a spear before The Usos used some underhand tactics to pin Rey Mysterio on SmackDown.

Result: Roman Reigns & The Usos defeat Edge, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Reigns and The Usos attacked their opponents after the match but Edge managed to grab a steel chair and save his teammates. Roman took Edge out with a Superman Punch. He was about to inflict more damage on The Rated-R Superstar.

However, Edge bounced back with a Spear.

Edge got the steel spike off the chair and locked in the crossface, making Reigns tap out but not letting go.

Backstage on SmackDown, Seth Rollins said there was no way Edge was beating Roman for the Universal Title on Sunday, before noting that he would love to cash in on the guy who made the Money In The Bank famous.

"I'm gonna finish what I started seven years ago when I had my boot on your neck and I didn't pull the trigger..."#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6JNxPM5H8k — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021

