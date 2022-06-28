On This Day In WWE History - Kurt Angle is attacked by debuting legend

Kurt Angle was one of the top stars in WWE in 2002. Despite debuting on the main roster just a handful of years prior, he was already a multi-time world champion. Angle had an incredibly successful first few years in the company.

By the time June 2002 came around, he was seeing mixed results. Kurt had recently lost a Hair vs. Hair match against Edge and had his head shaved bald as a result. Despite that, he'd also recently made Hulk Hogan tap out. The big win perked his mood up considerably.

On June 27th, 2002, the Olympic Gold Medalist was downright jubilant over his defeat of The Hulkster. He wanted to show off his ruthless aggression, so he invited anyone he'd never fought before to step up and challenge him.

Someone who had yet to compete on television walked out from behind the curtain. His name was John Cena. When Angle asked what qualities a person like John Cena brought to the table, Cena replied with just two words: ruthless aggression.

Following the declarative answer, Cena reared back and slapped Angle. The match was on. The two stars had a competitive bout that even saw the Ankle Lock applied. Despite that, it took a pin out of nowhere for Kurt to defeat the young star.

Angle refused to shake the rookie's hand post-match, but the stars of SmackDown gave John Cena respect backstage. This even included then-WWE Undisputed Champion The Undertaker.

John Cena is set to return to WWE RAW tonight

The Face That Runs The Place went on to have an incredible career following his loss to Angle. He has won numerous world titles, headlined a vast array of WWE's major events, and acted as the face of the company for over a decade. He will almost certainly join the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

The 16-time world champion is set to make his return to Monday Night RAW later tonight. The company is billing June as Cena Month in honor of the month marking 20 years since John first debuted on WWE television.

It remains unclear what the talented actor and wrestler will do. He may choose to confront a young star on the roster. The current United States Champion Theory has often been running his mouth about Cena. The young titleholder even mocked the 16-time world champion by wearing his shirt ahead of a live event.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far