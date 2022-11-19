The Rock is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment dazzled audiences while he was a full-time wrestler in the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s. He then later captured the imagination of the rest of the world in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, his success in Hollywood led to him mostly retiring from professional wrestling. Since the early 2000s, The Rock has only had a handful of matches in WWE. When he appears, however, the bouts are seismic and shake the company to its core.

There's always speculation over when The Rock may return to action in WWE, but as each year passes, the window closes. The People's Champion may keep himself in incredible shape, but he's only human, and age comes for everybody.

WWE WrestleMania 39 in California may be the perfect place for The Rock to return to the ring, potentially for the final time. If he returns to television, he'll need a major angle into which he can sink his teeth.

Below are five storylines that could bring The Rock back to WWE.

#5. He could save Ava Raine from The Schism

The Schism on NXT

Ava Raine is one of the newest stars on the WWE NXT brand. The young superstar recently debuted as a follower of Joe Gacy's stable known best as The Schism. She joins The Dyad and Gacy himself in the group, making a fierce four-person faction.

Some fans may be surprised to learn that Ava is a fourth-generation superstar. Her great-grandfather is Peter Maivia. Her grandfather was best known as Rocky Johnson. Last, her father is megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Given the bizarre cult-like behavior of The Schism, The Rock may feel that the group is a bad influence on his daughter or perhaps even dangerous. The People's Champion may return to lay the smackdown on the stable to save his daughter from its clutches.

Of course, this will probably only happen once they move to WWE's main roster.

#4. The Rock could shockingly join The Schism

While the most likely option will see The Rock interacting with The Schism to beat them up and pull his daughter out of its clutches, there is another intriguing albeit unlikely alternative. The Rock might join The Schism.

Joe Gacy has proven himself to be a formidable cult leader. He had Harland by his side until the big man was released. He helped transform The Grizzled Young Veterans into The Dyad. He even corrupted Ava Raine.

If the sinister Joe Gacy could somehow get inside The People's Champion's head, he'd hit a level incomparable to any other faction leader in the history of wrestling. The Rock joining his daughter alongside The Schism would be true insanity, but it would intrigue television, to say the least.

#3. He could help Sami Zayn when The Bloodline betrays him

The Bloodline

The Bloodline is undoubtedly the most dominant faction in professional wrestling. The group is led by Roman Reigns but also features family members Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Paul Heyman, a long-time friend of the Anoa'i Family, is a close associate and deeply embedded within the group.

While all the members make great sense, one star does not. Sami Zayn is the "Honorary Uce" of The Bloodline. The Canadian star wiggled his way into the faction, even though Jey Uso disapproved of his membership.

Still, most fans realize Sami is likely being used, and sooner-or-later Roman will no longer find value in Zayn. When that happens, the former NXT Champion will likely be kicked out of the group viciously.

Sami Zayn will be all alone when the group betrays him. He'll need help to combat the menacing faction. Who would be a better person to call for aid against The Head of The Table than the biggest star in Roman Reigns' family? The Rock returning to help Sami lay down a beating on The Bloodline would make for an incredible moment.

#2. The Rock and Roman Reigns could headline WrestleMania

Roman Reigns

While The Rock saving Sami Zayn against The Bloodline would make for a great angle, it could be argued that his star power should keep him away from most wrestlers on the roster. Instead, it may be best to only use the former WWE Champion when mixed in with other mega stars of the industry.

Some fans could argue that The Rock interacting with The Miz and R-Truth during his last run with the company hurt his aura. While this is subjective, the story with John Cena kept people tuning in. The Rock needs an angle with a top star.

Roman Reigns is the perfect person for The Rock to have a serious feud with. Instead of involving the talented Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, The People's Champion and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could be the best possible storyline for The Rock.

Imagine the promos between the two mega stars culminating in a major WrestleMania bout. They'd make memories that would last a lifetime.

#1. He could have one last WWE bout with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock is arguably the greatest rivalry in the history of WrestleMania. The two megastars clashed at WrestleMania on three separate occasions. They first battled in 1999, then again in 2001, and then for a final time in 2003 when Stone Cold retired, and The Rock was ready to move on to Hollywood.

Since then, both The Rock and Steve Austin have returned to WWE to headline WrestleMania. Both stars are also heavily rumored to appear at WrestleMania 39 in California this year. This may be the perfect opportunity to renew their epic feud.

Of the three bouts Austin and The Rock have had together at WrestleMania, Stone Cold won two of them. The future Hall of Famer may want to battle Steve again to even their record, allowing both men to be seen as equals in the history books. Fans will undoubtedly pay to see the two icons clash one last time.

