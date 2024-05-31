One last try, most dominant champion, & more - 3 reasons WWE must push 386-pound superstar as the next champion

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the April 29, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The Monster Among Men was on the fringes for an extended period due to neck fusion surgery.

Upon his return, he confronted Logan Paul and the members of The Judgment Day. However, Strowman currently has no direction, so it would make sense for WWE to push the former champion and make him part of the title picture. Here are three reasons why:

#3. It has been a while since Braun Strowman was a WWE champion

This Monster Among Men last held championship gold at WrestleMania 36, when he became the WWE Universal Champion after defeating Goldberg. Since then, Strowman has not claimed any titles, and given his talent, this must change soon.

The 40-year-old opened up about his lack of championship wins in WWE a few years ago. During an interview with Gorilla Position, Braun said he had run out of opponents and that the promotion was trying to build new stars who could match him in the ring.

"The powers that be aren't ready for me [to be Universal Champion]. One of the biggest things is that I'm running out of opponents; I've beat everybody. That's the biggest thing, I feel like. Where we're at right now, we're trying to get some other guys more established because, let's be for real, not everybody can match up to what I've done and what I'm capable of doing,'' Braun Strowman said. [H/T: Fightful]

Since he is currently involved in a program with The Judgment Day, Braun Strowman can insert himself into the World Title scene by attacking reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Conversely, he can also team up with Ricochet and go after the World Tag Team Title.

#2. One last run as a champion

At 40, Braun Strowman is arguably in the closing stages of his in-ring career. The veteran wrestler has dominated the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and others over the years. However, he only has two singles titles to show for his stellar in-ring work. Strowman is a one-time Universal and Intercontinental Champion.

Thus, it would make sense for the company to offer him one last run as a champion, either at the top level (World Heavyweight Title) or the mid-card level (Intercontinental Championship).

#1. Braun Strowman would be the most dominant champion

Braun Strowman has been one of the most dominant champions, thanks to his size and height (6'8'', 386 pounds).

Strowman doesn't have the best microphone skills, but he is unstoppable in the ring, and that would be enough to make him a dominant champion.

That said, it remains to be seen whether WWE desires to give Braun Strowman a title opportunity again, either directly or through winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase.

