One McMahon resigns and another wins a title, legendary star debuts on RAW decades into career - This week in WWE history (September 12-September 18)

It has been another memorable week for WWE. Johnny Gargano made his in-ring return on RAW, NXT seemingly teased a massive change of direction, and Logan Paul made a mind-blowing challenge to Roman Reigns. Wrestling fans are spoiled by intringuing programming being offered on a regular basis.

Memorable matches and moments aren't new to World Wrestling Entertainment. Over about 70 years, the promotion has provided an immeasurable amount of matches and events. Monday Night RAW alone will be celebrating its 30 year anniversary in January, and that began 40 years after the company was first founded.

With the rise of social media and video-on-demand platforms such as YouTube and Peacock, fans can relive some of their favorite or most memorable moments in wrestling history. Nostalgia holds major sway in pro wrestling fandom.

This week in WWE history saw a couple of major moments from the McMahon family, with one being a creative decision and the other being a professional one. Additionally, an icon debuted on RAW decades after first starting his wrestling career. Plus, a memorable event took place during a tragic time in American history.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Kairi Sane won the first-ever Mae Young Classic on September 12th, 2017

Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler

In 2017, WWE held the first ever Mae Young Classic Tournament a year after the memorable Cruiserweight Classic. 32 competitors from all over the world battled in a single-elimination tournament. Each episode aired on WWE Network and can be seen on both the aforementioned platform and on Peacock.

Numerous stars fans know and love today took part in the Mae Young Classic. Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, Piper Niven, and Rhea Ripley are just a handful of names who competed in the tournament.

On September 12th, 2017 the finals of the tournament were held live from the Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada. After an incredibly difficult bout, Kairi Sane defeated The Queen of Spades to win the tournament. A second Mae Young Classic Tournament was held in 2018.

#4. SmackDown aired live two days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on September 13th, 2001

September 11th, 2001 was a tragic day in American history. The day saw a handful of terrorist attacks that rocked the country and caused many casualties. The United States came to a stand-still as many businesses closed operations over the next few days.

WWE SmackDown was supposed to tape on the 11th, but the company couldn't hold the show due to the tragedies that transpired. Instead, two days later on September 13th, 2001, WWF held the first major public assembly following the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a live episode of SmackDown.

While most fans are unlikely to remember any of the matches that took place on the program, the event had an uplifting and powerful spirit. It showed the world that the ball keeps on rolling even after horrific tragedies occur.

For one night, even rivals in the World Wrestling Federation seemed united in sending a message of unity to viewers all over the country.

#3. Vince McMahon won the WWF Championship during SmackDown on September 14th, 1999

1999 was an odd year for WWE. The World Wrestling Federation rode high during the Attitude Era, by this point soundly defeating its rival WCW in both general business and in ratings. Still, the quality of the show was chaotic and left a lot to be desired to many purists.

The year was also the beginning of McMahon family drama airing on television. On September 14th, 1999, the family issues reached new heights when Triple H defended the WWF Championship against Vince McMahon in the main event of WWE SmackDown.

Unsurprisingly, Triple H destroyed his father-in-law in a violent match. McMahon was left a bloody pulp after being battered and beaten for minutes.

With Triple H seemingly ready to finish the bout with a Pedigree, Stone Cold Steve Austin snuck in through the crowd and hit The Game with the Stone Cold Stunner. This allowed Vince McMahon to win the match and the WWF Championship in a move that left fans around the world in a state of shock.

#2. Sting made his WWE Monday Night RAW in-ring debut on September 14th, 2015

Sting and Stephanie McMahon

Fans were shocked when The Icon Sting made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014. The legendary superstar targeted Triple H and the Authority with the rivalry ultimately leading to The Game vs. The Icon at WrestleMania in 2015.

Sting was a major star for Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling, and IMPACT Wrestling. Despite his legendary name and reputation, the talented star never joined World Wrestling Entertainment until the aforementioned Survivor Series event. Nearly one year later, he competed on Monday Night RAW for the first time.

On September 14th, 2015, Sting battled The Big Show on RAW while he was in the middle of a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The Stinger had the big man beaten only for Seth to interfere in the bout. Due to the interference, Sting was labeled as the winner, but the chaos continued. The match was then changed to Big Show with Seth Rollins vs. Sting and John Cena.

After a hard-fought tag team match, The Icon locked World Champion Seth Rollins in the Scorpion Deathlock. Moments later, the champion tapped out, giving Sting two wins on his RAW debut.

#1. Linda McMahon stepped down as WWE's Chief Executive Officer on September 16th, 2009

Linda McMahon holds a press conference

Modern wrestling fans may not be as familiar with Linda McMahon as others in the McMahon family, but she played a pivotal role in the growth of World Wrestling Entertainment. She supported her husband Vince McMahon in the early years of his time running the promotion before eventually developing into a major player in the company.

Linda worked behind the scenes for WWE, eventually serving as the Chief Executive Officer. In addition to her role behind the scenes, she became a periodic on-screen character in the Attitude Era and throughout the 2000s, although she was never featured as much as Vince, Shane, or Stephanie McMahon.

In 2009, Linda resigned from her job with World Wrestling Entertainment in order to run as a Republican for a seat in the United States Senate. While she failed to win a seat on two separate occasions, she still works in U.S. politics to this very day.

Professional wrestling continues to evolve and change course. As the industry gradually changes from its roots, fans' attachment to the business and interest in reliving their favorite moments never seems to wane.

What moments from this week in World Wrestling Entertainment history stand out to you? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

