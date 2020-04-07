One WrestleMania 36 match smashed a record that had stood for over 25 years

It was a memorable weekend at WrestleMania, but you may have missed this new record being set

Two WWE veterans battled each other to the bitter end and made history in the process

Edge and Randy Orton made WrestleMania history on Sunday

To say there was history made at WrestleMania 36 would be an understatement of significant proportions.

WWE did what it always does during times of uncertainty, and amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the company still managed to produce and broadcast two nights of epic television to ensure this year's 'Mania went ahead.

It was truly unique - from the fact it went two nights to the remarkable scenes in Saturday's Boneyard Match through to the events of the Firefly Fun House Match and beyond. Indeed, it was the most socially active event in WWE history with some 14 million interactions throughout, as the online world absorbed what it saw.

Among the many talking points and moments of excitement, there was history made, not least in the Last Man Standing Match between Randy Orton and Edge. It was Edge's first major singles match in WWE in the better part of a decade following his emotional return from retirement at Royal Rumble in January.

The Rated-R Superstar got the better of The Viper in a monstrously physical encounter that involved a sadistic tour of the WWE Performance Center as the two traded blows in various rooms, using all kinds of equipment as weapons. Edge would win thanks to a Con-Chair-To to his bitter rival.

What you may not know, however, is that Sunday's match was the first Last Man Standing Match to ever take place at a WWE WrestleMania, with some 50 other matches of this type being held at other events and television shows. The most recent one on a WWE pay per view was the bout between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules 2019.

Even more incredible than that, however, is the fact that Edge and Randy Orton pushed each other to the limit for the better part of 40 minutes (36m 25s to be exact). That makes it the longest WrestleMania match in some 26 years. Taking that one step further, the clash was the second-longest WrestleMania match of all time, a history of 36 years.

The only match that ran longer at WrestleMania was the first WWE Iron Man match in 1996 when Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship. Having already endured a grueling 60 minutes, the match was sent into sudden death, with Michaels pinning Hart after Sweet Chin Music for the win at a total of 1 hour, 1 minute and 56 seconds.