Only one man has pinned Gunther in WWE; can he do it again? It's not Ilja Dragunov

Gunther has officially become the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion in WWE history.

Since winning the championship, he has displayed unwavering dominance, beating every opponent he has encountered. Several notable stars have made efforts to overthrow him, but ultimately failed against the Imperium leader.

Since he arrived in WWE, he has only been pinned on one occasion. The person to hand him that loss is Bron Breakker.

The two superstars squared off for the NXT title during the April 5, 2022, episode of NXT. Gunther and Bron demonstrated exceptional skills and technique in a physically intense wrestling match, but it was Bron who came out on top in the end.

When Bron finally makes it to the main roster, he could be groomed to be the man who finally puts an end to this long-running title reign. Having a newcomer achieve a significant victory over The Ring General will be a pivotal event in Breakker's career, potentially leading to increased recognition and success in the future.

Imagine what would happen if these two men, now much more seasoned in their respective fields, faced off in front of a far larger audience on the main roster. A rematch between these two titans would not be something to miss, and an extensive feud between them with the right build-up would be simply amazing.

Will Breakker make it to the main roster in time to end Gunther's record-breaking reign? At present, it appears improbable because Bron might debut as a heel on the main roster alongside Paul Heyman.

The upcoming October 10 episode of WWE NXT will feature the notable inclusion of Paul Heyman in Bron's corner, as per the recent announcement at the end of the previous episode of NXT. It could be an indication of a future alignment between the two.

Gunther wants to face Brock Lesnar

The current Intercontinental champion and Brock Lesnar had a heated staredown in the ring during the men's Royal Rumble match in 2023. In earlier interviews, Gunther expressed a desire to wrestle Lesnar, and the Beast Incarnate has reciprocated that feeling.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther expressed an interest in confronting the Beast Incarnate.

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course." [4:05 – 4:27]

The Ring General's next challenger is currently unknown, but a dream match with Lesnar down the road is what the fans want to see.