Only one man in WWE can stop Brock Lesnar after he destroyed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar made a remarkable return to the wrestling ring after two years at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. The Beast secured a staggering win against John Cena in the opening match of the night. Lesnar decimated Cena with six F5s, leaving the 17-time world champion high and dry. This was possibly their last match inside the squared circle, with Cena retiring in December.

Lesnar didn't stop after defeating Cena, as he attacked the match referee, taking him down with an F5. Before the event, the former Universal Champion targeted commentator Corey Graves on SmackDown this week. He wanted to assault Michael Cole, but when Corey tried to save the legend, Lesnar went after him. The Conqueror looks unstoppable at the moment.

There's only one superstar in WWE who can stop Lesnar. He's The Ring General, Gunther. The former World Heavyweight Champion is arguably at par with Lesnar in terms of wrestling skills and can give him strong competition.

Gunther and Lesnar teased a WWE match in 2023

The Austrian has been out of action since SummerSlam 2025, where he lost his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. However, Gunther is rumored to make a return soon. During the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Ring General and The Beast had a brief interaction, teasing a massive singles showdown.

Fans were eagerly waiting to see the two lock horns before Lesnar went on hiatus following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. WWE finally has the chance to book the much-awaited contest, which could see Gunther reign supreme.

The Ring General wants to lock horns with Brock Lesnar

In an interview with The Daily Mail last year, Gunther said that he still considers Brock Lesnar his 'Final Boss' in pro wrestling. He expressed his desire to get in the ring with Lesnar and test his skills against the legend.

There are very few dream matches left in WWE today, and the creative team might not want to miss the opportunity of booking Gunther vs. The Beast before the latter retires. If the match happens, The Austrian Anomaly could be booked to win in a passing of the torch moment.

Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is a WrestleMania-worthy showdown

Lesnar and Gunther were rumored to have a match at WrestleMania 40. However, the Janel Grant lawsuit reportedly forced WWE to scrap the program. In an interview with GV Wire, The Ring General discussed how facing The Beast at 'Mania was a dream scenario for him. He also confirmed that he was still open to taking on the former Universal Champion at The Show of Shows.

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now."

WWE could book a first-time-ever singles match between the Austrian and Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. Gunther could be the one to end The Beast's reign of terror in the company. But as of now, this is mere speculation.

