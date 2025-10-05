Only one woman in WWE can dethrone Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Title

Becky Lynch has so far gone unabated as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She has defeated Lyra Valkyria twice for the title and has also defended it against Nikki Bella and Bayley. So far, the 38-year-old superstar has carried the gold on her shoulders with swag.

Ad

However, there's one woman superstar who can dethrone Becky as the Intercontinental Champion. She is the former Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day member has been out of action from WWE after sustaining an injury during a match against Kairi Sane on the June 16, 2025, edition of RAW.

During the match, Morgan landed awkwardly on her shoulder, dislocating it immediately. She is expected to undergo surgery and could stay on the sidelines for at least six months. Morgan can return before WrestleMania 42, which is also when the 31-year-old superstar can lock horns with The Man. However, she might not return as a heel anymore. The Miracle Kid can return as a babyface and instead of rejoining The Judgment Day, she can pursue a singles run as a babyface.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

In fact, Morgan and Becky Lynch do have unfinished business from the past. It was Liv Morgan who had snatched the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament last year, thanks to Dominik Mysterio's outside interference. Morgan retained the gold the next night on Monday Night RAW, also in a Steel Cage match. Becky left the company the same day after her contract expiry.

Ad

Since her return to WWE at WrestleMania 41, Becky hasn't had a faceoff with Liv Morgan. This might, though, happen soon.

AJ Lee can challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental title at Crown Jewel

AJ Lee has so far proven to be a nightmare for Becky Lynch. Ever since her return on SmackDown a few weeks back, the Black Widow has outsmarted Becky in all departments. She could be the one who could give strong competition to Becky Lynch.

Ad

Ad

AJ Lee is highly expected to challenge Becky Lynch for the IC title at Crown Jewel. Although the match hasn't been announced so far, it could be done this week on Monday Night RAW.

After successfully beating Becky and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team match, it appears AJ Lee can also remove Becky Lynch as the Champion. Whether this match happens or not, we'll find out this week on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?