Only a top WWE SmackDown star can restore The Bloodline's dominance

The Bloodline dominated WWE ever since Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman formed an alliance with The Usos to capture gold on the blue brand. However, the stable has lost its credibility over the past few months and only Solo Sikoa can help the stable to restore it's dominance.

In 2021, The Bloodline came into power when Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited after months and won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Mysterios. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was on the path to becoming the company's most dominant world champion of the modern era.

The trio became one of the most dominant groups in the company in less than a year. However, Roman, Jimmy, and Jey have not been on the same page for a while and the cracks in the group caused the stable to lose its power after WrestleMania 39.

However, Solo Sikoa can help Roman Reigns to restore The Bloodline to its past glory. He can go after championship gold following The Usos' loss at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

How can Solo Sikoa restore The Bloodline's dominance?

Last year, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. He came at the very last second to save The Tribal Chief from a loss against Drew McIntyre in his home country for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After the event, he joined the Blue brand.

There are two ways in which the Enforcer can restore The Bloodline's dominance. The former undefeated Samoan can add some gold to the stable after Jimmy and Jey lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Sikoa can go after the United States Championship following the Draft.

Austin Theory has crossed 150 days as the United States Champion in his second run. The Street Champion adding the gold to The Bloodline will make Roman Reigns a very happy Tribal Chief. The second best option would be to add another World Championship to the stable.

Solo Sikoa can participate in the upcoming tournament and win the new World Heavyweight Championship. It would not only restore the stable's dominance but will make Roman Reigns trust Sikoa more than The Usos. Unfortunately, Sikoa will have to leave the stable and brand if he wins the new title.

