Opinion: 2 possible ways in which Roman Reigns could finally turn heel by

Opinion: 2 possible ways in which Roman Reigns could finally turn heel

WWE SummerSlam 2015

The Big Dog is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions in WWE. For years, he has been pushed as a babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe. As a powerhouse of The Shield, he was seen a main event-caliber performer. His push since 2014 saw him win the tag team titles, the 2015 Royal Rumble, WWE Championship, Universal Championship, United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship.

Roman Reigns is one of the few superstars book who have stepped up to Brock Lesnar, but at the cost of the audience's disapproval; Vince McMahon's tactics to push Reigns have affected his true potential. This was evident at the 2015 Royal Rumble match, when Reigns' win was received poorly by the crowd, to the extent that even an appearance by The Rock was not enough to sway them.

Fans on social media have been calling for Reigns to turn heel. Reigns himself has commented on the situation. Vince has always seen Reigns as a future star who would be the face of the WWE - like John Cena was for many years. Still, there appear to be no indications that he will make the turn. Will the WWE listen to the fans as they did with Ronda Rousey? A heel turn could do Reigns some good and here are scenarios in which this could play out.

#2 Attitude & mic

Reigns on the mic (Photo credit: WWE)

Reigns has been criticized because of his mic skills. Cena even took a jibe at Reigns in the build up to their No Mercy match. As a heel, the Big Dog could display more indifference to what his critics have to say. Imagine the response if he openly took a shot at former Shield brother Dean Ambrose for leaving WWE. A change in attitude will allow him to retaliate more freely - he could actively attack Shane McMahon and his cronies as and when he wanted, instead of being booked as a weak victim. Eventually, he can work up his way to the title picture and force the decision makers to book him as a strong rebellious character.

