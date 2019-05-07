Opinion: Becky Lynch might soon lose her momentum

Becky Lynch with both women's titles

Becky Lynch has been a game changer for the WWE Women's Division. She has defied the odds to rise as a true champion among the masses and has also managed to be one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of Women's wrestling in such a short period of time. Becky Lynch, along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, headlined WrestleMania 35 in what was a historic moment in women's professional wrestling.

The rise of Becky Lynch has been somewhat of a lucky draw for WWE, and since then the company has capitalised on the opportunity by focusing more on the women's division. The company has started to recognize women's wrestling on a global platform and are presenting them as equal to the men in their speaking and athletic ability. Becky Lynch as been the flagbearer in this movement, and the WWE Universe has embraced this, as is evident in The Man proving to be the biggest draw among the female wrestlers. Lynch was able to defy expectations by giving Ronda Rousey a run for her money. Rousey was generating favorable reactions from the crowd in the lead-up to the feud with Becky, but The Man was the undisputed babyface when the two started to clash over the RAW Women's Championship; even the introduction of The Queen Charlotte did not deter her following.

Becky Lynch went on to become the first-ever female wrestler to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's Championships at the same time. She will defend both titles at Money in the Bank, where she will be taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Championship, and Lacey Evans for the RAW Championship.

It will be difficult for The Man to retain both belts at Money in the Bank

WWE has put so much on Becky Lynch's shoulders that it will be tough to carry the momentum of her character when some of these things are taken away from her. Lynch has been a consistent performer in the ring, but hasn't managed to give breathtaking moments or really high quality matches. The WrestleMania 35 headliner was plagued by a controversial ending, while Becky's matches with Charlotte in the past have also had their downsides. WWE has signed many promising talents and with WWE looking to promote Women's wrestling to its the pinnacle, the standard of wrestling will only go up in the coming times. This is where Lynch might encounter some difficulty maintaining the support of the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch's character is red hot and her mic work is better than most women on the roster. She carries a take-no-prisoners attitude and a lot of confidence in her segments - these facets have endeared her to audiences. Lynch carries her character so well that her in-ring work - which is not on the same level as Asuka or Charlotte Flair - does not affect her connection with the fans.

In my opinion, Lynch is slow inside the ring and doesn't have the same speed and athleticism that Asuka seems to have; she lacks the skill set that Charlotte Flair brings to the table. Naomi and Ember Moon are other underrated women wrestlers who are not being looked at as upper card wrestlers by the WWE. The Women's Evolution should be defined by other deserving performers climbing the ladder to success, and if Lynch is continuously featured on the marquee, she will be overexposed, and the fans will reject her, for the same reasons they disapproved of Charlotte getting one title shot after another. It will be interesting to see how Lynch's character is managed post-Money in the Bank. The new challenges from from the fresh crop of female wrestlers will surely put her in a position she has not been in before.