Opinion: Daniel Bryan is the perfect opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2019

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 03 Aug 2019, 22:46 IST

Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

This past week, SmackDown Live ended with what was one of the most bizarre segments in WWE history.

The final segment of the show featured Roman Reigns being crushed by a pile of scaffolding in the backstage area.

The segment featured a ton of camera cuts and was confusing as it was hard to point out what was going on. Ultimately, The Big Dog narrowly adverted disaster as he came out of ruble, visibly shaken but physically unscathed.

Following the incident, WWE launched an investigation regarding the mishap (in kayfabe, of course). Their investigation concluded that the mishap was caused due to the negligence of the forklift driver.

The identity of the forklift driver is yet to be ascertained but we are pretty sure that whoever did this has a score to settle with The Big Dog.

Names like Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, and Reigns' arch-nemesis, Shane McMahon been thrown around as The Big Dog's potential mystery attacker.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the man behind the recent attack on Reigns is none other than Daniel Bryan and this is leading to a match between the duo at SummerSlam.

This would tie-in to the career alternating announcement that Bryan has been teasing since Extreme Rules.

The last time we saw Reigns and Bryan feud was during the build-up to WrestleMania 31. Reigns defeated Bryan at Fastlane 2015 to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 31. The duo, as far we can tell, hasn't had a single or tag match on TV since.

Ever since returning to WWE in February following a hiatus due to his leukemia diagnosis, Roman Reigns hasn't had a high stakes singles feud.

His feud against Drew McIntyre was doomed from the get-go as it was hastily put together without any proper backstory.

Their match at WrestleMania 35 left a lot to be desired and although their Stomping Grounds match was a tad bit better, the feud in totality didn't do anything for any one of them.

The less said about his feud with Shane McMahon the better. Apart from the tag team opener at Extreme Rules with The UnderTaker, the Reigns-McMahon was essentially an extension of Reigns' feud with Drew McIntyre with the Scottsman being the McMahon Scion's lackey.

Bryan, on the other hand, has been great since turning heel in November last year. Bryan's had a great WWE Championship reign followed by a solid run with the SmackDown Tag Team titles alongside Rowan.

The former Leader Of The Yes Movement has been firing on all cylinders and despite a few health scares here and there, has put on knockout performances every time he has stepped inside the squared circle.

Bryan vs Reigns at SummerSlam would be the perfect way to kick-off a long-term summer feud between the duo.

A feud against Bryan can put Roman's career back on track as we are pretty sure that Bryan would make the Big Dog look like a million bucks.

The matches between them are going to barnburners for sure and we can wait to see what's in store for us if this feud ultimately comes to fruition.