Opinion: Drew McIntyre should be Brock Lesnar's next challenger

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 14 Dec 2019, 04:30 IST SHARE

Will it happen?

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

TLC is right around the corner and WWE is gearing up for the big event, already having scheduled a number of blockbuster matches. Interestingly, the world titles of RAW and SmackDown will not be defended at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Although Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will be part of TLC, he will participate in a non-title bout. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, isn't scheduled to be part of the show at all and in all likelihood, his next title defense won't happen until 2020's first pay-per-view, the Royal Rumble.

For many fans, a key question still remains. Who will be next in the line to challenge 'The Beast Incarnate' for the WWE Championship? With a pool of talented performers, the Red Brand certainly has a number of deserving names, but Drew McIntyre should be a front-runner. McIntyre has turned into a top guy on the brand, due in no small part to his charisma and in-ring dexterity.

Returning to WWE in 2017, 'The Chosen One' has had a noteworthy run in his second tenure. While he won the NXT Championship on the Black and Yellow Brand, he is yet to win a major singles title on the main roster. McIntyre, however, won the RAW Tag Team Titles once last year.

Similar to Braun Strowman, McIntyre hasn't been able to reach the top of the ladder, despite being booked as one of the top guys in WWE. With Lesnar looking for a credible and fresh challenger for his title, it might be the ideal time to push 'The Scottish Psychopath,' who is competent in delivering an intense feud with 'The Beast Incarnate.'

McIntyre is well-built and even taller than Lesnar, making him a believable opponent going toe-to-toe with 'The Beast.' Moreover, McIntyre is impeccable on the mic, and his promos with Paul Heyman would be nothing short of spectacular. McIntyre has produced several outstanding matches in his career, and is extremely swift in the squared circle, considering his massive physique.

The other top guys of RAW already faced Brock Lesnar on a number of occasions. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar had a lengthy feud earlier this year, while Lesnar already met AJ Styles two years ago. Furthermore, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar encountered each other several times in the past. Therefore, McIntyre would be a fresh opponent for the reigning WWE Champion, and the feud would prove to be most beneficial for 'The Scottish Psychopath.'