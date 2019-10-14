Opinion: Fan investment is the secret behind AEW's success so far

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 14 Oct 2019, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Ever since AEW was announced, there was something different about it. It's not like other wrestling promotions have not tried to build themselves as an alternative to WWE. Impact Wrestling was fairly successful until things didn't work out. NJPW and ROH were already considered the true alternatives before AEW came around. So what's so different about All Elite Wrestling?

It's truly remarkable that they seemed to jump over the rest in terms of exposure and popularity. The upstart promotion had something going for themselves. It had a couple of indie guys with The Young Bucks, an NJPW star in Kenny Omega and a former WWE guy in Cody Rhodes. Cody had the most to prove since he was WWE-bred and never had to work outside the company before his exit.

If anything, Cody Rhodes gained respect from the WWE fans as he was willing to go to the school of hard knocks, work for much lesser pay than he was used to and work hard on the independent circuit as well as promotions such as ROH, Impact Wrestling and/or NJPW. Cody became a journeyman like his father and built a relationship with the fans.

That's the real epitome of what AEW is all about. It was driven by the fans and AEW has been making a point of actually listening to its fan base. Whether it's The Young Bucks or Cody, they realize that it's the fans who actually went out and bought their merchandise, who went out and sold out All In and believed in the impossible.

That relationship has been important to AEW's success. They realized that they wanted something different and something that could come across as an actual descendant of WCW. The deal with TNT has solidified that connection and the ratings have been great so far. Fans believe that they're watching something special and that goodwill has earned AEW a good push.

Cody Rhodes and the rest have been pushing the aspect of a wrestling revolution that believed in what wrestling could be. The AEW effect has already happened with Impact Wrestling getting a deal with AXS TV and NXT moving to the USA Network. There is wrestling on practically every day of the week, especially if there is a PPV that weekend.

The fan devotion has been on display, especially when AEW Dynamite premiered. Bryan Alvarez pointed this on Wrestling Observer Newsletter radio that though the match between Nyla Rose and Riho was "okay", the fans made it seem like the best match of the night. That's the main crux of the argument. The fans are invested in this product.

More importantly, it also helps that AEW has one of the best wrestlers of all time in Chris Jericho as AEW Champion. It would not be wrong to say that this version of Jericho is fantastic and because of the fan investment, it's making his run that much greater. Jericho may want his "Thank You" but perhaps, he also owes the fans as well.

Advertisement

AEW has ensured that its fans and/or audience are invested in their characters as well as their product. Fans are aware that AEW has a long road to go, but who doesn't like a true underdog story? AEW fans get that and are actually helping by being the true engine of this promotion. Sure, it could change in 6 months, but for now, they believe they're part of something special.

And that's something that no amount of money can buy. Wrestling promotions have to earn the fans' respect and attention and for the time being, AEW can do no wrong. Hopefully, that feeling lasts in the long term.