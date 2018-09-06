Opinion: How WWE can plan Rey Mysterio's return at Hell In A Cell

Rey Mysterio, one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, is rumored to return to WWE very soon. This past Saturday, on the ALL IN independent pay-per-view, Mysterio competed in a six-man tag team main event in a losing effort. Now, it is expected that he will sign a contract with WWE next and possibly compete on Raw, SmackDown or 205 Live.

Mysterio departed from WWE on 26 February 2015, ending his nearly 13-year tenure with the company. From there, he went to various other promotions such as Triple AAA, Lucha Underground, NJPW etc.

Eventually, Mysterio returned after 3-years in 2018, as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, where his appearance was met with an exceptional ovation. All the fans started believing that Mysterio had finally returned to WWE, but it was just a one time deal. Mysterio came back again to WWE for a one-off appearance to compete in The Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.

Now, it seems the way is clear for Mysterio to return full-time in WWE, as it is believed that he will return to the company, once the ALL IN event is over. WWE have an excellent opportunity to bring Mysterio back at Hell in a Cell. As it would be the biggest surprise for the fans who would be tuning at the event.

They can possibly make Mysterio's return similar to that of The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33, where they competed in Raw Tag Team Title Match at the last moment, winning the match in the process. Mysterio can also return the same way, he could be involved in a title match or begin a feud with a champion at the event.

One possible candidate is the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, last week on SmackDown, Nakamura informed the WWE fans that the Nak-America era has begun and he won't defend his title any time soon. Since defeating Jeff Hardy at Summerslam for the title, Nakamura does not have any new opponent for Hell in a Cell.

So, Nakamura can issue an open challenge at Hell in a Cell, informing everyone that no one is worthy to challenge him for the U.S Title. Suddenly, Rey Mysterio's music hits, Nakamura gets shocked, from there we could have a really great match between the duo and Mysterio can possibly win the title or the match can end in disqualification or count out, continuing the feud in the future events.

This would be a thrilling return, which could really excite the WWE fans around the world.