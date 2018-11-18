Opinion: How WWE should book Survivor Series 2018

WWE should pull off some good surprises at Survivor series this year

WWE will take the Staples Center by storm when Survivor Series takes centre stage. The event will be based on brand warfare and WWE has announced a handful of inter-brand matches that have escalated interest and excitement in the WWE product ahead of Survivor Series.

It is worth noting that the previous pay-per-views that WWE has put on in the past few months have left fans disappointed and under-whelmed due to their strange booking. With that said, WWE must strive to put on a great show that lives up to the hype surrounding it.

Firstly, I would like to say that Ronda Rousey and Charlotte should go last and close the show. This match was one of the top candidates to headline next year's Wrestlemania, but Becky Lynch's untimely injury has led to this mega-match this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Rousey and Charlotte are two of sports entertainment's greatest stars and they can put on a classic if given the correct time.

The women have never main-evented Survivor Series and if the aforementioned match closes out Survivor Series, it would do wonders for the women's division.

Secondly, WWE must ensure that it focuses more on in-ring competition than backstage segments.

WWE has a handful of dream matches in hand for Survivor Series and all of these matches should be given adequate time.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins would be a perfect show-opener and these two must be given more than 15 minutes so that they could create magic.

Likewise, Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar is a legitimate dream show-down and has the potential of being a solid match of the year candidate.

If there are time constraints, then WWE must cut-down time from the multi-man matches as opposed to the blockbuster singles matches.

Thirdly, The momentum and aura of WWE's top stars should be preserved and maintained at Survivor Series.

Drew Mcintyre should have an impressive showing in the men's Survivor Series team and it is essential that WWE protects him in defeat or elimination.

The same can be said about Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman, who are two of Raw's top stars.

WWE must not take the spotlight off these three stars and Shane McMahon must not be a focal point of the men's Survivor Series match.

Lastly and most importantly, with how things have played out recently, WWE must follow up on its hottest story-lines at Survivor Series and pull off a couple of shockers.

Daniel Bryan's heel turn should be focused on heavily and the story-line between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose should continue at Survivor Series.

As for surprises, WWE could pull off the heist of the century by having Paul Heyman betray Brock Lesnar and align himself with Daniel Bryan, given that Heyman brought up Bryan's name a lot on SmackDown Live to tease AJ Styles.