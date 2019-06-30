Opinion: It is refreshing to see Seth Rollins defend WWE

What's wrong with defending the company that you work for

Over the past few years, there has been a growing sense of disillusionment and pessimism about WWE within the wrestling community. The company's inability to create new stars coupled with lackluster storytelling has earned them the wrath of a lot of hardcore fans. This disillusionment has only grown stronger with time which has resulted in the company registering record low TV viewership and live event attendance.

We have also seen a plethora of ex-WWE talent openly criticize the company's creative process. Add to that, the reports of talent being disenchanted and the emergence of AEW and this is possibly one of the worst time in the company's history.

It was, therefore, refreshing to see Seth Rollins defend the company on social media especially at a time when it has become fashionable for WWE Superstars to shoot on the company. While one may not agree with what Rollins had to say, we can't help but admire Rollins for standing up for the company in this situation.

Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://t.co/Frd8occDhd — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://t.co/0Mh5UOX5cA — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Being one of the top stars in the company, the Beast Slayer took it upon himself to hit back at naysayers who have eternally pessimistic about the company. This was Rollins' way of saying that not everyone in the locker room is disillusioned and there are people within the company who are happy with where they are and that not everything we read or hear online is the gospel truth.

Rollins' comments regarding his former Shield-Brethren, Dean Ambrose and his departure from the WWE, also earned him a lot of flak. While some of his comments regarding Ambrose were unwarranted, we also have to understand Rollins point of view. Nowhere during the interview did Rollins question Ambrose's decision to leave the company. His point, from what we could gather, was that Ambrose shouldn't have blasted the company given the opportunity that WWE gave him.

Besides, it is easy to defend a company when things are going smoothly but is in dire times like this when things have been overly negative when it comes to people's perception of the company, that a top star like Rollins defends the company which made him a global superstar. Despite our disagreement, it was good to see a WWE Superstar defend the company for a change.