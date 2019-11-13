Opinion: Let's cool down on the CM Punk expectations

CM Punk makes his return to wrestling... sort of.

Let me start off by saying that yes, it's awesome that CM Punk is back in the WWE family. I am extremely happy that he'll once again be able to entertain the wrestling fans that love him dearly, at least in some capacity since we really have no idea if he's actually going to show up on either of WWE's flagship shows. I also understand why said fans are so excited after he made a surprise appearance on WWE Backstage last night:

About last night...@ReneeYoungWWE dropped her own pipe bomb on @WWE Backstage when she welcomed @CMPunk to the @FoxSports family! pic.twitter.com/QyxpadwbLF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019

Seeing CM Punk in a wrestling ring, even a make-shift ring in the Fox Sports studio, just feels right. All of that aside, allow me to say this, and it applies to me just as much as it applies to anybody else:

Calm down, wrestling nerds!

I get all of the excitement, I really do. I'm excited too, but let's temper the expectations. The truth is, CM Punk is not back with WWE. He works for Fox Sports. This deal in no way guarantees a return to direct WWE programming of any kind, be it in-ring or otherwise.

A press release from FS1 laid out the details of the deal:

"CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE BACKSTAGE beginning next week, Tues, November 19 at 11 PM ET. Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE BACKSTAGE as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in-studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T. “The Best in the World” joins fellow regular contributors Christian and Paige, as well as news correspondent Ryan Satin on the WWE BACKSTAGE rotation."

Punk has gone on the record saying it would take "a really big bag" to get him back in a WWE ring. Meaning he wants a fat payday. At least he's open to the idea. That's a start, and I view the Backstage gig as a positive step forward.

It's fun to dream.

Kane takes Punk out of the 2014 Royal Rumble

CM Punk hasn't appeared in a WWE ring since Kane pulled him out of the Royal Rumble back in 2014. Despite that, he remains one of the most popular Superstars in the world. Fans have been begging for a return for years, and last night's announcement has only added fuel to the speculation fire.

Wrestling contributors around the world are analyzing the Punk deal from every angle today, including my colleagues here at Sportskeeda. Why not? It's our jobs. It's fun to image Punk showing back up on RAW or SmackDown, and guessing who he'd square up against if he did. Heck I did it myself a couple weeks ago.

I for one am very hopeful that this apparent mending of fences will open up a return for AJ Lee (Punk's wife) as well as the Best in the World himself. AJ's tenure with the company ended shortly before the Women's revolution began. I'd love to see her get the chance to mix it up with the likes of Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Hopefully AJ Lee returns if Punk does

However, I just won't believe a return to wrestling is happening for either Punk or Lee until it actually does. It's fun to dream, but I'm erring on the side of caution. I feel sorry for whomever is the #30 entrant in the upcoming Royal Rumble. People are going to be mighty upset when "Cult of Personality" doesn't fill the arena once the clock hits zero.

