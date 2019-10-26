5 dream opponents for CM Punk if he returns to WWE

Will we see CM Punk in a WWE ring again?

Normally I wouldn't entertain the idea of a potential opponent for CM Punk. After the way he left the WWE in 2014, I never thought there was a prayer we'd see him in a wrestling ring again.

However, this is WWE we're talking about here. Never say never. CM Punk's name has been popping up in the news a lot lately. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported this week that Punk's return to the company could be just a phone call away.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Triple H didn't close the door on the idea of a CM Punk return either saying, "We’re open for business."

I'm of the opinion that when there's smoke there's fire. There's too much noise right now for this not to be a possibility. I'm not saying a deal will get done, but I'm confident enough to write this article. I'm allowing myself to look around the WWE landscape, and pick out the most intriguing match-ups for Punk. If he chooses to return.

#1 Kevin Owens

This one is an obvious choice for me. KO and Punk wouldn't even need to have a match for this to be quality television. Just give both guys a mic and let them have at one another. Looking back, they could take their story all the way to their Ring of Honor days. The two apparently had a backstage argument during a show in 2004.

Also, if you think about it. Kevin Owens has now stepped into that anti-authority 'I do what I want' character that Punk was so good at portraying. It'd be easy for 'The Best in the World' to return and call out KO for being a CM Punk wannabe.

Promo magic aside, any match between these two is likely to be special. These are two of the best in-ring storytellers in WWE history. Who goes over? Who cares? The real winners are the fans.

