Opinion: Possible reason why Seth Rollins deactivated his Twitter account

Why did Seth Rollins deactivate his Twitter account?

Seth Rollins has tonight deactivated his Twitter account following two tweets from Sasha Banks mocking the WWE Universal Champion.

With Rollins set to defend his title against the legendary Rey Mysterio on next week's season premiere of RAW, The Architect posted a respectful message ahead of his bout with the Master of the 619. The tweet is now unavailable - much like the rest of Rollins' tweets - due to his decision to deactivate his account.

Just a couple of hours later, The Boss sent out a near identical tweet, seemingly to mock the fiancé of her current rival, Becky Lynch followed by a GIF of Rollins wiping a tear from his face following Banks' TakeOver: Brooklyn match with Bayley in 2015, where the former Shield man is stood next to then-girlfriend Zahra Schreiber.

Well, the answer to this may be very simple. For instance, Rollins may have been offended at something Sasha Banks said, or the fact that The Boss has a multitude of fans who also tweeted at the Universal Champion, which would have whipped his notifications into a frenzy. Perhaps taking a social media break seemed like the most obvious solution.

But...

What if...?

What if the reason Seth Rollins deactivated his Twitter actually has nothing to do with him - and was all the work of one Bray Wyatt!

In recent weeks, Rollins' upcoming Hell In A Cell opponent has had a hand in messing with WWE's production of RAW, turning graphics upside down, running the Firefly Funhouse intro at the end of shows, and even messing with the 'Then, Now, Forever' package before the red brand goes to air.

Could Seth Rollins' Twitter deletion be addressed on this week's RAW as potentially being more mind games from The Fiend? Only time will tell...

